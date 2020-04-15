Fortnite Down Time: Server Status news as Epic Games release 12.40 patch – April 15

The Fortnite Status Twitter account has confirmed that maintenance is underway on April 15. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Servers Update 2 – Epic Games servers are still offline but for the time being you can enjoy some of the games new Fortnite leaks which dataminers have discovered.

Follow the link for everything you need to know.

Fortnite Servers Update 1 – According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, downtime for v12.40 has begun.

We’ll provide an update when downtime ends and should any further news or leaks be revealed.

Original Story – Fortnite servers are shutting down right now to make way for the games next big update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

Epic Games announced the news late last night that they’ll be releasing a new Fortnite update for the game on Wednesday, April 8.

Writing on Twitter, the Fortnite Status account for the game told fans:

“Hi, all! v12.40 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC).”

As of this morning, from 7am BST maintenance will be underway.

The developers will provide an update on when it has ended, but you can likely expect it to last at best one hour and end at 8am BST or possibly 9am BST.

This is likely a larger than normal update to the game, so it’s likely to be the latter and reveal a lot of new secrets, leaks as more new files are decrypted by dataminers post-release.

Still stay tuned for more details, leaks and hopefully some official patch notes confirming all changes.

Otherwise, follow the link to view all the potential Fortnite update patch notes for today that are based on what has been mentioned on the games Trello page.

News of this latest update to the game also comes shortly after Epic Games announced an extention to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2.

In a brief blog post sent out on Tuesday evening, Epic told players:

“We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4.

“Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!

“For continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we’ll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels.”

It’s possible (but not assured) that today’s new 12.40 update contains a few files that might hint at Epic’s future plans as they look to extend the season by a number of weeks.

