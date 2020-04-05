Fortnite Downtime today: Epic Games Fortnite servers shutting down for update 12.30

: As confirmed earlier this week by Epic Games, Fortnite downtime is about to begin and that means servers shutting down today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Mobile.

Scheduled maintenance will begin at 7am GMT and will likely last at least an hour. This will mean downtime starting at around 2am ET, if you live in the United States.

This offline period has been scheduled to make way for the release of Fortnite update 12.30, which is expected to include a range of bugfixes. The latest details regarding the patch can be found below.

: Fortnite update 12.30 is being released on March 31, and that means the final downtime for Battle Royale fans in March 2020. As confirmed earlier this week, the next patch is being deployed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC at the same time. And the good news is that we know what time Fortnite downtime will start and how long scheduled maintenance may last. The bad news is that we will have to give a good guess on what has been added, as Epic Games has stopped sharing detailed patch notes afterwards.