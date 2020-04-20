Fortnite Live Event: What time is Travis Scott concert in Fortnite? Astronomical event leak

The Fortnite Travis Scott live event has been leaked and it’s not long until we can all enjoy an Astronomical concert

FORTNITE X TRAVIS SCOTT UPDATE 1 – Epic Games has now confirmed the official start times for the Fortnite Travis Scott live event.

As mentioned by the official Fortnite announcement, Travis Scott intends to hold “multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe”.

This means you can watch and enjoy the event at a time that suits you best. There’s no need to worry about staying up late for a crazy time.

The start time for each event can be seen below, but remember “doors open 30 minutes before the show” so join in early to secure your spot!

Players who attend any of the Astronomical events, will earn the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Both can be seen below. Although if you follow the link below you can also take a look at the rest of the available cosmetics.

Original Story – The Fortnite Travis Scott live event has been leaked ahead of time and now we have a good idea of what is happening an when.

Unfortunately, there’s no Travis Scott live event today.

Although Fortnite tweeted earlier today with a vague message about something happening at 12pm ET, which is 5pm BST, it seems that like we had suggested, all we’re getting today is an announcement.

However, it seems that details within a Fortnite blog post might have been posted ahead of time before being pulled and we know some more about the live event in question.

Judging from the post the Travis Scott Astronomical concert will be taking place between April 23-25. Currently, leakers seem confused on which is correct for now.

We’d imagine it’s the latter as normally Fortnite has held concerts and events like these on weekends.

There will also be several cosmetics available for the event too. We assume that means a new skin and a variety of add on’s like weapon skins, gliders and more.

For the time being, no details have been shared with a start time for the event, although it will happen this week.

However, the blog post which has leaked confirmed several details for content creators.

Namely, that content creators can publish videos about this “one-of-a-kind experience” without fear of copyright claims against them.

More details to follow soon.