Fortnite Midas Golden Llama Challenge: Search Between Junk Yard, Gas Station, RV Campsite

Search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and RV campsite is the latest challenge that might have Fortnite players stumped. Here’s a guide to help you complete the challenge in no time at all.

Fortnite Midas’ Mission Week 9 challenges have gone live today and one of the easier challenges involves searching for a gold Llama.

This special gold llama should be found on the map at the intersection between the Junk Yard, Gas Station and RV Campsite.

First up, this isn’t the normal Llama you might be used to, but rather a golden llama head mounted on a wall, seen in the main image above.

The map contains a lot of points of interest, but if you want to skip the fluff, you don’t really need to know where these locations are to find the llama.

You just need to know where to search and in this case, the mounted golden llama head can be found in a random building, next to a bridge between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks.

Go to the building, search for the item and you’re done. It’s that easy. No fuss.

If you do need a little extra helping hand, follow the youtube video below as a guide to show you where to land.

Otherwise, read on for the complete list of Fortnite Midas Week 9 challenges, all of which need completing if you want to earn maximum XP.

• Search Chests in different Named Locations (5)

• Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (300)

• Upgrade a weapon to Legendary rarity at an Upgrade Bench (1)

• Search a Llama, Legendary Chest, or Supply Drop (1)

• Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (100)

• Collect XP coins (5)

• Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (100)

• Search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and RV campsite (1)

• Gather Intel during Spy Games Operation matches (10)

• Earn Survival, Combat, or Scavenger Gold Medals (3)