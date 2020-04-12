Fortnite Purple, Red, Blue steel bridge map locations for Week 8 challenges

FORTNITE fans can finally unlock the Ghost or Shadow version of Skye’s skin, but only after completing the Week 8 challenges. Here’s where you can find the red, blue and purple bridges.
The Fortnite Skye’s Adventure challenges have finally gone live for Week 8.
Fortnite Season 2 challenges revolve around different Agent characters introduced as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.
The first two weeks of challenges revolved around special agent Brutus. TNTina took centre stage during Week 3 and Week 4, followed by Meowscles in Week 5 and Week 6.
Titled Skye’s Adventure, the Week 7 and 8 challenges reward players with either the Ghost or Shadow variation of the Skye skin.
To unlock either the Ghost or Shadow version of Skye, players must complete the Week 7 and Week 8 challenges to unlock the Classified missions for the character.
Once you’ve picked a side and completed the associated mission, you’ll unlock that style for Skye. Players can only pick one style, so you’d better choose wisely.
But before you unlock the Ghost and Shadow skins for Skye, you’ll need to score headshots with the pistol, stoke a campfire, consume apples and eat mushrooms.
One of the more interesting Week 8 challenges tasks players with flying a Choppa under purple, red and blue bridges.
To make it easier on players, Express Online has marked the red, blue and purple bridges on the map above.
The purple bridge is north of Slurpy Swamp, the red bridge is between Pleasant Park and Salty Springs, while the blue bridge is east of Pleasant Park.
The new Choppa helicopter, meanwhile, can be found at The Shark, The Agency, The Yacht and The Rig.
Other Choppas are also dotted around the map, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding one.
You can see the remaining Fortnite Week 8 Skye’s Adventure challenges below.
• Search Chests at Landmarks (10)
• Eliminate players with SMGs from within 15 meters (3)
• Hit 5 consecutive weak points while harvesting materials (3)
• Fly a Choppa under Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridges (1)
• Stoke a Campfire, Consume Forages Apple, Consume Forages Mushroom (1)
• Land at The Shark and visit The Agency in the same match (1)
• Hit Pistol headshots on players or Henchmen (10)
• Search Skye’s sword in a stone found in high places (5)
• Block damage with a Kingsman (200)
• Bounce on Crash Pads in different matches (3)