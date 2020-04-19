Fortnite Season 2 Doomsday event: Start time, map changes, datamined info teased

It looks like Epic Games is readying one of its trademark in-game events for the end of Chapter 2, Season 2 – here’s what you need to know

Fortnite is nearing the end of Chapter 2, Season 2 and it looks like the move into the next Season could bring some big changes.

We know that Epic isn’t shy about promoting big events as we see one Season morph into another, and a selection of evidence that’s come to light since the release of the game’s 12.40 patch suggest we’re going to see another major in-game event.

To understand where the game is going, you first need understand a base level of the game’s recent timeline.

At the start of the current Season (that’s Season 2 Chapter 2, if you’re out of the loop), five new secret agent bases were added to the island map and two factions (Ghost and Shadow) begun an all-out war on the island.

As the faction rivalry has been ramping up, it seems there was a bigger game plan in mind all along: a Doomsday Event.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a number of POIs on the Fortnite map start to change.

First up, the Crash Site POI has been changing bit by bit, week on week. Boxes of supplies have been going missing (appearing in the Pleasant Peak safe house, no less) and vines have been consuming the downed aircraft.

The supply boxes from inside the crashed plane have been disappearing and vines have been growing around the plane. We’re not sure what the vines mean, but the supplies have seemingly been transported to the Pleasant Park safe house.

Dataminer FortTory has found assets for a “Doomsday Device,” and images that relate to a hatch and potential missile silo in a body of water.

These hatches have started glowing more recently, suggesting that something – maybe – might be about to get fired out of one. Maybe, even, a doomsday device-style missile?

Epic has been adding lines of data to the game with recent updates, and they certainly make for interesting reading.

As per Lucas7Yoshi – one of the most (in)famous leakers out there – this code refers to big, game-changing events that we’ve seen Epic undertake before.

“An event currently just called “Jerky” is in the works,” the leaker has tweeted. “The playlist used for The End, Marshmello, etc was modified with the name “Jerky”.

Lucas7Yoshi says that the description for the unannounced in-game event simply reads: “There’s no goal score before the event. Hang out and have fun before the event starts.”

So, with The End, the Marshmello concert and other big events having this same code affixed to their datastrings, it certainly looks like Epic is planning something big.

Earlier this week, we heard that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has been extended with the season 3 start date coming in June.

“We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4” the official announcement says.

“Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!”

If previous changeover events are anything to go by, then, we can expect this big bang of a start to Season 3 begin on June 4.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.