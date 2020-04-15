Fortnite Season 2 Extended with end date set for June 4 ahead of Season 3 start

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has been extended with the season 3 start date coming in June. Here’s everything you need to know.

Epic Games has this evening announced that they are extending Fortnite Chapter 2 Seson 2 by several weeks.

You can see Epic’s full statement, just below.

“We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4.

“Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!

“For continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we’ll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels.”

