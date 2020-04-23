Fortnite Travis Scott Event Countdown: Start Times, Concert Dates, Skins, Leaks, Map Location

Fortnite and Rapper Travis Scott is set to debut a new track during Fortnite’s Astronomical live event this week – here’s what you need to know

The world is in lockdown, gigs have been postponed and festivals all around the globe have been cancelled… but as ever, Fortnite is eager to prove it doesn’t play by the rules.

Taking place from April 23rd through until April 25th, Travis Scott has announced that he’ll be orchestrating a virtual world ‘tour’ of Fortnite.

What that means, in reality, is that the artist will be performing five different live shows for players around the world, and debuting his new track, Astronomical, too.

In order to virtually attend the track, you’ll need to get into the game at roughly 30 minutes before the show is set to go live so you can ‘get a seat’ in the in-game map.

Make sure to log into the game and get into the servers 30 minutes before each of the listed times.

In-game right now, you can find a set of new items and cosmetics which you can unlock in a series of challenges that were added to the game this week, too.

Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Icon Series.

That means you can get his Outfits, Emotes, and more starting April 21.

If you attend any of the Astronomical events, you’ll score the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!

There’s a set of challenges you’ll need to complete if you want to unlock all the cosmetic items in the game – you can find these below (anything with a link will take you to our guide).

Players will be rewarded with an emote, banner, spray, and a loading screen for completing all of the Travis Scott Fortnite challenges.