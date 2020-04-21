Fortnite Travis Scott skin: Live event glider, emotes and more revealed by Epic Games

The Fortnite Travis Scott live event has been confirmed, along with details of skins and various other cosmetics.

Fortnite has today confirmed their Travis Scott events along with details of when they’re taking place and the various cosmetics available.

First, here’s the full lowdown courtesy of Epic Games blogpost that just went live:

” From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.

To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it .”

“Arriving before Astronomical, we’re excited to announce that Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Icon Series. Get his Outfits, Emotes, and more starting April 21. And if you attend any of the Astronomical events, you’ll score this Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!”

You can see the Travis Scott Astroworld Cyclone Glider and the loading screens on the below image.

There’s also set to be several new challenges coming to the game.

According to Epic Games, players can unlock even more free gear by completing the ‘Astronomical Challenges’ from April 21st.

That’s tomorrow.

Which means there’s also a new update coming to the game. Something that was also confirmed by Epic Games who told players they’ll need to update to Fortnite v12.41.

This will be available to download on April 21, so we imagine there’s a new update for the game dropping tomorrow morning, likely around 7am like last week.

As mentioned above, Fortnite will hold “multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe”.

So you can watch and enjoy the event at a time that suits you best.

The start time for each event can be seen below, but remember “doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!”

It’s not clear if the event will be different in any way. It would certainly be cool if like real like concerts there’s some deviation. Like playing a different B-Side with each event.

Only time will tell though.

Stay tuned for more details later today and especially tomorrow when the 12.41 update drops.