Fortnite UPDATE 12.30.1 patch notes: Maintenance server downtime, new event, items, more

Fortnite update 12.30.1 is about to be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Maintenance update 12.30.1 is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World on April 8.

Unusually, however, despite not being a full update, the patch will be released during server from maintenance from 7am UK time.

It’s unlikely to be a big update, so expect the game to be back online by 9am BST at the latest.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “Hi, everyone. We have a maintenance patch requiring downtime scheduled to release on April 8.

“Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). We’ll provide updates both when downtime begins and ends.”

According to the early patch notes, the maintenance update will make a few minor fixes.

It’s possible that it will also lay the foundation for an end of season event in the coming weeks.

Likewise, Epic Games could potentially introduce a new in-game item to Battle Royale.