Fortnite Update 12.41 map changes, Lava Legends pack, update 12.60 incoming

Today’s Fortnite update had introduced quite a bit of new information about what’s coming to the game – here’s what you need to know

A brand new Fortnite update is now live, in-game, with the servers back up and running.

The latest Fortnite patch brings the game up to version 12.41. Adding the .01 to an update usually means its a smaller patch – but this one really is nothing to shake a stick at.

It seems this patch has mostly introduced content the game needs for the upcoming Travis Scott concerts, adding in a new stage and changing the map up in the process.

“Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed so you’re ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event” says an update from Epic

Here’s a very quick rundown of some of the more peculiar changes.

As you can see in the embedded tweet above, there’s a map change happening with this new update.

The new map shows us that the Deadpool-related content has left (The Yacht is back to normal) and that there’s a new stage on the map that will be used to host the Travis Scott concert when it goes live.

Other than that, there’s not too much of note of the new map – although if you look closely you can see the oil runoff from The Rig seems to be affecting the water, which may lead to something interesting in the future.

It also seems that the Lava Legends pack is making a return later this season – at least according to strings of code embedded in the new update.

As per reliable dataminer and leaker ShiinaBR, strings of code in the new update read:

“Bring the heat this season with the Lava Legends pack! Includes the following cosmetics” You can see them all above.

This will be a paid pack, and it’s not clear at the time of writing when it’ll be introduced to the game.

A couple of the established names in Fortnite datamining and leaking seem to suggest that we’ll be getting another update after this one – taking the game up to version 12.60

This will be the first time we’ve seen a version number update travel as far as a .6 – meaning, sort of, that this season has seen more work than many of the other seasons that have come before it.

Apparently, Epic is testing the update right now – so you can likely expect to see it drop in game sooner, rather than later.