Fortnite Update 12.41 Patch Notes: Server downtime, Travis Scott skin, event, map changes, more

Epic Games’ new Fortnite update for April 21 is coming soon on all platforms following a brief stint of server downtime. Here’s everything you need to know, including a look at the patch notes.

A brand new Fortnite update is dropping later today, on Tuesday 21st April and its possible it could be a fairly major update too

The new Fortnite update is v12.41 which normally would mean that the update is nothing more than small content update for the game.

However, given that this Fortnite update is being prepared ahead of a big in-game live event for Travis Scott’s new concerts, it’s possible that it will actually be fairly sizeable.

In fact, as part of the Travis Scott announcement, Epic Games warned players:

“Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed so you’re ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event.”

Now, the events don’t begin until Friday 24th, but we doubt it will take that long to download.

However, before players can even think about the event, or even the many leaks that could be revealed following the release of v12.41, players will first have to contend with a bit of server downtime.

The news of the update and server downtime was confirmed via the games Fortnite Status Twitter account late on Tuesday, who told players:

“Hi, everybody. v12.41 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC).”

For players in the UK, it’s great news and you needn’t worry about the game being offline. That’s because for the vast majority of players in the EU, everything will be fixed by the time you wake up.

For those in the UK, that means downtime should begin at around 7am BST and given how these updates normally release, everything could be completed by 9am BST.

As mentioned previously, it’s highly likely that as soon as Epic Games release the update, players will start leaking the games many new features.

The main thing fans of the game will want to see is the new Travis Scott skin, which will likely have a few different skin varients.

Players have already seen what the glider and loading screens look like, but I’m sure they’d like a closer look.

Elsewhere, players could get a better look at what the event and/or content entails through leaked assets.

Although, it’s equally possible that the game’s files could be encrypted to avoid substantial leaks.

Beyond this, it’s likely we’ll also learn more about the Astronomical Challenges which are set to release later this week too.

On top of this, there’s sure to be plenty of bug fixes. We’ve included the potential fixes we could see, further down, just below the Travis Scott new announcement, in the event you missed it earlier.

For anyone who missed the news and want a quick catch up:

“From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.

“To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.

“Here’s the breakdown, and remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!

We’re having a stab at looking for the potential fixes and changes we could see arrive in this latest update.

Here’s a look at a list of the bug fixes we’re expecting to see when the new update launches.

Of course, it’s not to say these bugs will 100% be fixed when the update is released, however, with many marked as ‘fixed in next release’, it’s safe to assume they’re on Epic Games agenda.

Issue – Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

Description – Weapons affected by Midas’ Golden touch will appear to be in low resolution while equipped.

Issue – UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

Description – Players on controller may get stuck spectating with no UI if their “Ready Up” is cancelled.

Issue – “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

Description – Skye’s “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge may not track progress.

Issue – Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area

Description – Local Challenges may not appear on-screen when players enter a new area.

Issue – Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash.

Description – A crash may occur after double-clicking on an item in the Chest tab,

Issue – Stormking Onslaught Projectiles are not functioning correctly

Description – The Storm King’s Onslaught projectiles are not accurate and may home towards the ground when fired.

Issue – Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one

Description – Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one

Issue – Psylock’s pickaxe does not swing properly

Description – Psylock’s pickaxe does not swing properly when used.

Issue – Loading into “My Island” in Creative mode may cause Fortnite to freeze.

Description – We’re investigating an issue that is causing Fortnite to freeze when loading into “My Island” in creative mode.