Fotis Dulos’ attorneys fighting mother-in-law for control of his assets

Fotis Dulos’ legal team is gearing up for a fierce battle against the suspected wife killer’s mother-in-law over control of his assets after the man’s death.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis and Gloria Farber, the mother of 50-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos, are both in the process of filing probate estates.

Farber is filing the probate as she is one of Dulos’ closest living relatives and she has been taking care of the couple’s five children since Jennifer disappearance on May 24, the Hartford Courant reports.

It does not appear the father left a will naming an executor or a beneficiary.

Pattis said on Friday he plans to fight Farber’s claim to the assets, giving her relationship with Fotis.

‘We obviously are taking actions ourselves to open an estate on behalf of Mr. Dulos and we don’t think that Mrs. Farber should have any involvement,’ Pattis said. ‘This is Mr. Dulos’ estate to be administered not Mrs. Farber’s.’

Richard Weinstein, who is representing Farber and filing the probate estate, said that he would not allow the woman to personally administer the estate because of conflicts of interests.

Farber is currently suing Dulos, claiming that he owes more than $2million to the estate of her deceased husband, Hilliard Farber. That action is currently pending.

‘I will ask there be a temporary administrator appointed,’ Weinstein added. ‘I don’t expect they’ll be a positive money flow from his estate. He was selling furniture from the house on eBay so he had no funds.’

Pattis has filed an unusual motion to have the murder trial move forward, with Dulos’ estate replacing him as the defendant. The lawyer wants the trial to go on so that he can attempt to clear Dulos’ name.

Doing so could cause problems for whoever would be deemed representative of the estate.

A judge will have to hold a hearing to determine who is more qualified to administer the estate. It is said that that hearing would occur expeditiously.

Weinstein claims Farber has a major interest in the estate, particularly for Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Farber has a $2.3million mortgage for the property and is required to pay $21,000 in property taxes that Dulos failed to pay. A trust for Farber recently filed a foreclosure notice on the house.

News of the estate battle comes after Dulos died on January 30, following his suicide attempt two days earlier. It also comes after the news that Dulos wrote a suicide note declaring his innocence.

‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it,’ says the letter obtained by DailyMail.com and believed to be Dulos’ suicide note.

The note, neatly written in blue ink on lined paper, is dated January 28 – the day Dulos attempted to take his own life by carbon monoxide poisoning while on bail over the murder of his wife Jennifer.

Jennifer disappeared on May 24 after dropping their children off at school, in the midst of an ugly divorce and custody battle over their five children.

In the suicide note, the suspected murderer proclaims his innocence and the innocence of alleged accomplice Michelle Troconis, and his civil attorney Kent Mawhinney.

Dulos also states: ‘I also ask the State to stop harassing my friends, Andreas Toutziaridis, and Anna Curry. They are honorable people.’

Toutziaridis is mentioned in Dulos’ arrest warrant as a ‘childhood friend of Dulos who lives in Greece’ and a person central to the investigation.

The police record states that Dulos received an incoming call to his cellphone at 8.24am from Toutziaridis on May 24 – the day Jennifer went missing.

Curry was Dulos’ new girlfriend who had fronted thousands of dollars in cash in order for him to make bond and who was with him the morning he attempted suicide, DailyMail.com revealed Thursday.

Dulos also makes an apology to Curry at the end of the note.

The father speaks of his five children who he shared with his wife Jennifer in the note.

The children, aged 8 to 13, live with Gloria Farber after she was given full custody after filing a motion the same day Dulos was arrested for evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer’s disappearance.

She continues to care for them in her Upper East Side apartment on Fifth Avenue.

Dulos’ note goes on to accuse the state of fabricating the ‘story’ of his guilt and alleges that his lawyers could explain ‘what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue’.

Dulos appears to be referring to the video surveillance which shows a man and woman matching his and Troconis’ descriptions dropping items in the trash along Albany Avenue in Hartford on the evening of May 24.

Jennifer’s blood was found on the items later recovered by police.

A homeless man also allegedly found a ‘hunting knife’ in a trash can in Albany Avenue that investigators believe could have been the dumped murder weapon.

Dulos closes off the suicide note thanking his family and friends ‘above all’ his new girlfriend Curry.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis responded to DailyMail.com’s request for him to verify the contents of the suicide note by saying Dulos had always insisted ex-girlfriend Troconis was innocent.

‘Mr. Dulos insisted from day one that Ms. Troconis was not involved and wanted a joint defense agreement with her. He always spoke of her with the utmost respect,’ said Pattis.

Dulos’ new girlfriend features heavily in his last known message.

Documents obtained by DailyMail.com Thursday found that Curry, 42, put up $147,000 in cash and said she would pay an additional $272,000 to secure the $6million bond that Dulos posted after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder.

Curry was seen at Dulos’ home on Tuesday in the hours before he was due to attend a hearing at Stamford Superior Court where he feared his bond would be revoked and he would be jailed.

She left Dulos’ home around 10.30am to run errands and returned to find police officers fighting to revive him on the driveway, according to sources.

Sources confirmed that Curry was in a romantic relationship with him.

She bears a striking resemblance to Dulos’ missing wife Jennifer and his ex-girlfriend Troconis, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

A neighbor previously told DailyMail.com: ‘A young woman has been at Fotis’ house several times over the past few months. They’ve been out jogging together. She’s been driving one of his cars.’

The Hartford Courant first reported that Curry wrote two checks for a total of $147,000 on January 9, according to public records, in order to pay the bail bondsman his fee on the $6million bond. Dulos contributed a check for $1,000.

The conditions of Dulos’ $6million bond meant putting up 7 per cent of that amount or $420,000 in cash, to prevent him awaiting trial in jail.

According to the filing, Curry also agreed to pay the balance of just over $272,000 in 15 installments until April 2021 to secure the $6million bond.

In the documents, seen by DailyMail.com, Dulos listed Curry as his ‘best friend’.

On Curry, Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis said in an earlier statement: ‘It is my understanding and belief these were old friends who developed a friendship years ago at work and out of loyalty to that friendship she has assisted Mr. Dulos. We should all be lucky enough to have such a loyal friend.’

He declined to elaborate on the nature of Dulos and Curry’s relationship.

Curry lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and works in financial services.

She worked at Capgemini, a consulting firm in New York, as a senior consultant in wealth management strategy for four years from 1999 until 2003, according to her LinkedIn.

Dulos overlapped with her time at the company when he was a manager at Capgemini for seven years from 1997 until 2004.

Dulos died on Thursday, two days after a suicide attempt at his home while on bail accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer.

Sources told DailyMail.com Dulos was ‘losing his mind’ at the prospect of having to go back into custody ahead of his scheduled appearance on Tuesday.

A bondsman who had been working with Dulos since his first two arrests revealed he was probably the last person to speak with the suspected killer before he died.

Mark Motuxzick said he spoke on the phone with Dulos just hours before he was found lifeless and that he had sounded like he was ‘out of breath’.

When Dulos then failed to show up to the bond hearing, police checked on him and found him inside his garage with a hosepipe taped to his car exhaust in an attempted suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cops dragged him into the fresh air, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital. At one point he was legally dead before being revived.

The 52-year-old clung to life for more than 48 hours, before his attorney confirmed he had died at 5:32pm Thursday at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.

Before Dulos passed away, a judge issued a warrant for his re-arrest and added $500,000 to his bail on Wednesday.

His attorney Pattis said Dulos’ family is ‘adamant that his name be cleared’ posthumously and slammed the public’s treatment of his client, saying he was ‘executed’ by public opinion.

In the statement on Thursday, Pattis said: ‘Mr. Dulos was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now he has been executed. We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer.’

‘The family is adamant that his name be cleared.’