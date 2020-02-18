Fotis Dulos’ five children visited him in hospital before he was taken off life support

The five children of alleged wife killer Fotis Dulos visited him in the hospital before he was taken off life support and died last month.

Fotis, 52, gassed himself with carbon monoxide in his garage in Farmington, Connecticut, on January 28. He died two days later at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

The visit marked the first time his children had seen their father since he was accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019 amid a contentious divorce and child custody battle.

Fotis was on bail when he died after being charged with murdering Jennifer.

The children – who range in age from eight to 13 – have been staying with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York since Fotis was first charged in Jennifer’s disappearance in September. The 50-year-old’s body still hasn’t been found.

‘Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months,’ Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer’s family and friends, said in a statement to Fox News on Saturday.

‘Our main priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel.’

‘Tragically, the children have not been – and may never be – able to say goodbye to their mother, Jennifer, who remains missing,’ Luft added.

‘This horrific reality continues, and we ask once again that the privacy of the families and loved ones be honored.’

Fotis was found unconscious at his home in Farmington on January 28 when police came to perform a welfare check after he failed to show up for a court appearance in Stanford earlier that day.

First responders performed CPR before rushing Fotis to UCONN John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.

He was then airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning, before being taken off life support on January 30.

Fotis maintained his innocence in Jennifer’s disappearance up until his death, including in a suicide note obtained by DailyMail.com.

His attorney Norm Pattis has said his legal team will continue their fight to clear his name.

‘Mr Dulos was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now he has been executed,’ Pattis wrote in a statement confirming his client’s death.

‘We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer.’

Pattis also denied that Fotis attempted suicide out of guilt.

‘We say no. We say it was a conscious worn with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted a story more than it wanted the truth,’ he said.

Jennifer was last seen on May 24 after dropping her children off at school.

Police accused Fotis of attacking his wife in the garage of her New Canaan home before driving off with her body.

They said there was evidence of pools of Jennifer’s blood in the garage that someone had tried to clean up.

They also found traces of her blood in her car – which was later found abandoned in a parking lot – and in the vehicle Jennifer was driving on the day she vanished.

Fotis and his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were also allegedly filmed on surveillance footage dumping trash bags at various locations in Connecticut which were later found to contain traces of Jennifer’s blood.

Troconis initially gave her boyfriend an alibi and said they had been together all morning.

She then flipped her story in a second interview with police and, according to arrest affidavits, said he’d given her an ‘alibi script’.

Jennifer had filed for divorce from Fotis and sought custody of their five children in June 2017 after learning that he was having an affair with Troconis.

In divorce papers, Jennifer said she was afraid her husband, whom she married in 2004, would hurt her. She described him as a brutally strict parent to their children.

He disagreed and they were granted shared custody until the end of the divorce proceedings.

‘I am afraid of my Husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this Motion will enrage him.

‘I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way,’ she said.

He was still allowed to keep seeing them under supervision, however.

In February 2018, Jennifer’s mother Gloria filed a lawsuit seeking $2.5million from her estranged son-in-law. She said he owed it to her family’s estate in unpaid loans from her late husband, who by that point had died.

Fotis fought it. He moved Troconis into his palatial mansion in Farmington, one of many homes he owned under his property company.

On May 24, a week after an unsuccessful attempt by Fotis to have unsupervised visits with his children, Jennifer vanished without a trace.

Gloria was granted full custody of the couple’s children in September 2019 after filing a motion the same day Dulos and Troconis were arrested for evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer’s disappearance.

The grandmother continues to care for them in her Upper East Side apartment on Fifth Avenue.

Fotis was charged with murdering Jennifer in January.

He was on strict house arrest at the time of his suicide attempt and faced the prospect of having his $6million bond revoked at an emergency hearing that day over doubts about the equity of the real estate assets he put up as security.

Sources told DailyMail.com that Fotis was ‘losing his mind’ over the prospect of going to jail.

Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis, were both charged with murder conspiracy and are accused of helping to cover up the killing.

Troconis pleaded not guilty a week after Fotis’ death.

In his suicide note, Fotis insisted that Troconis and Mawhinney were innocent.