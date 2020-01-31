Fotis Dulos left a note protesting his innocence over his wife Jennifer’s murder before attempting suicide in his home, it has emerged.

The 52-year-old died Thursday in Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx after trying to take his own life at his home in Farmington, Connecticut, on Tuesday.

Police went to his home after he failed to show up at court for an emergency bond hearing and found Dulos unconscious in his vehicle in his garage after he tried to poison himself with carbon monoxide.

They dragged him into the fresh air, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, his family from Greece rushed to be by his side.

He is accused of murdering his wife Jennifer in May last year and disposing of her body, which has still never been found.

Dulos consistently denied having anything to do with her death before trying to kill himself.

On Thursday, before he died, police executed another search warrant at his home.

While authorities would not comment on what they hoped they would find, many were eager to know whether he had confessed to Jennifer’s murder in a note before trying to take his own life.

According to The Hartford Courant, they did find a note – but it protested his innocence and not his guilt.

‘Not once did I consider he was at risk of suicide,’ Attorney Norm Pattis said Tuesday.

‘He was held up to the world as a man who murdered his wife…

‘I think the weight of it is difficult to bear. I don’t think that people who haven’t been accused can understand the savageness of the criminal justice system.

‘People have a presumption of innocence in this country for a reason and all the folks who harped on Mr Dulos can take some grim satisfaction from today’s event.

‘My message to each and every one of them is – shame on you.’

Dulos and his estranged wife were in the middle of a contentious custody battle and divorce when she vanished in May last year.

It took weeks for him to be charged with evidence tampering, along with his then girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

It took even longer for him to be charged with her murder.

Police said in arrest affidavits that Jennifer was attacked in the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut, after dropping her children off at school for the day.

They think her killer then transported her body out of the home in her own car.

The car was found abandoned not far from the property later that day, but there was no sign of her.

Police then found large pools of her blood in the garage. They also said they had surveillance footage of two people who looked like Dulos and Troconis depositing garbage bags at various locations that night that, when tested later, were found to contain Jennifer’s DNA.

She had said in divorce papers that she was afraid of him and their children’s former nanny said she witnessed him ‘chase her through the house’ once.

Dulos, however, gave interviews protesting his innocence.

He said he never harmed her and, at one stage, his attorney suggested Jennifer had killed herself in a Gone Girl style plot to blame it on him.

On Tuesday, Dulos was due in court for a bond hearing which could have sent him back to jail. The company which insured his $6million bond wanted to renege on it and it was uncertain who would put up the cash.

Bail bondsman Ira Judelson, a celebrity favorite, offered to step in but before the issue even got to court, Dulos attempted suicide.