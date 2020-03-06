Four members of the same family including two teenagers are found dead in murder-suicide

Four family members have been been found dead at a home in Nevada in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

Police today discovered bodies of the family – including two teenagers – at around 11am at a property in Reno.

Officers were called to check on the home after relatives reported not seeing the married couple and their children for several days, according to KRNV News.

But when police arrived to do the welfare check, they discovered four dead bodies.

The cause of death and the weapon is currently unknown and the identities have not been released, police said.

Two of the victims were students at Damonte Ranch High School – which issued a statement saying they had ‘died following a domestic situation in their home.’

‘We don’t know what led up to this. We didn’t have prior calls or anything like that,’ Sgt. John Silver told the Reno Gazette Journal.

‘We are still at the beginning stages,’ he said. ‘We need to determine exactly what happened.

‘We’re going to have to go through this whole house to make sure we cover all the bases and make sure our initial thoughts are accurate.’

The school the students attended have cancelled all athletic activities on Wednesday and are providing emotional support to staff and students.

‘Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now,’ Damonte Ranch High School said in a statement to parents.

Officer Travis Warren said police are investigating whether one person killed three of their family members, or if two people were involved in the murder before suicide.