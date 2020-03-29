France coronavirus LOCKDOWN: Army deployed as Macron orders a CURFEW for French citizens

EMMANUEL MACRON has announced a total lockdown across France with people confined to their homes.

The dracronian measures have been set up to by the French president as images show the army hitting the streets of France. The strict measures will involve a prohibition on all movements outside the home except for one shopping trip each day. Police and the army will be mobilised to enforce the rules and a curfew will be imposed from 6pm each night. The president said people must stay at home for up to 15 days.

Mr Macron said the public’s movements will be “severely limited” and demanded people leave their homes for only essential duties, starting from midday tomorrow. He added: “One cannot forecast how long this current situation will go on for. “Gas, electricity, water bills and rents ate to be suspended.” France will also be shutting its borders from midday tomorrow to comply with the European Union’s earlier ruling.

On Saturday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe ordered all restaurants, bars and cinemas to close and urged citizens to minimise their non-essential movements. But on Sunday, people mingled in parks, river banks and public spaces from Paris to Marseille, causing concern among senior health officials that the public was not heeding warnings. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who called for border closures early on in the outbreak in Europe, said a confinement order was necessary.

Mr Macron addressed the nation at 7pm. He was said to have convened a top-level government meeting on the issue prior to the broadcast. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is set to announce the closure of the city’s parks and gardens which were still very crowded on yesterday despite government appeals for people to observe “social distancing”.

Earlier today, French director general of health Jérôme Salomon warned the coronavirus outbreak in France was “deteriorating very fast”. He said: “The number of cases doubles every three days.” The number of deaths from coronavirus in France increased by more than a third to 127 yesterday and more than 5,423 have been infected.