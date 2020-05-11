France registers 70 new COVID-19 deaths

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in France rose by 70 to 26,380, the lowest daily toll in nearly two months, while the number of patients in intensive care keeps falling, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 22,569 patients with the COVID-19 were in hospitals, down by 45 in the last 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 2,776 people received intensive treatment, a fall of 36 from Saturday, the ministry data showed.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 139,063 after a single-day rise of 209, down from 433 recorded on Saturday, and well below the 3,000 upper limit the government has set to reverse a decision to start easing lockdown on Monday.

Despite positive signs, the ministry warned that the epidemic “is still active and evolving,” urging people to remain mobilized to help stem the virus circulation by respecting barrier gestures and social distancing when lockdown ends on Monday.

“Tomorrow, after 55 days of confinement, a new gradual and cautious phase of activity’s resumption begins. We invite each of you to respect all barrier measures, including the wearing of a mask when the physical distance cannot be respected,” the ministry said.

“We must for several weeks still apply and enforce barrier gestures, respect the minimum physical distance of one meter and reduce the number of our contacts,” it added.