France’s aircraft carrier records 50 verified coronavirus situations

Fifty team participants aboard of French carrier Charles de Gaulle have evaluated positive for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Armed Forces introduced on Friday.

“The results of 66 tests have concluded the visibility of 50 COVID-19 situations aboard of Charles de Gaulle. 3 sailors have been left on an airplane, to be required to a health center in France,” the ministry claimed in a declaration, including that none of the validated instances have experienced “getting worse health” up until now.

On Wednesday, the ministry introduced that the nuclear-powered aircraft provider had actually interrupted its mission after the discovery of around 40 presumed COVID-19 situations aboard.

A group of epidemiologists from the army health service had been sent off to check the spread of the infection among the 1,760 employees on board.

Following joint exercises in the Baltic Sea with other European navies, the French navy’s front runner was originally scheduled to return to the Mediterranean port of Toulon on April 23. With verified infections aboard, it had actually been bought to head home early.