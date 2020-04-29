France’s coronavirus deaths exceed 23,000

8 SHARES Share Tweet

The death toll of the coronavirus pandemic in France rose by 437 to 23,293 on Monday while the number of patients in intensive care continued to drop, the latest data of the Health Ministry showed.

Of the deaths, 14,497 people died in hospitals and 8,796 in social and medico-social establishments.

Hospitalizations dropped by 162 to 28,055, and the number of patients in intensive care fell to 4,608, a decrease of 74 over the day before.

Meanwhile, the past 24 hours saw 3,764 new confirmed cases, pushing the total to 128,339.

Up to 88,712 people have been hospitalized for contracting COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic in France. Of them, 45,513 were considered cured and able to leave the hospital.

France has been in lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak since March 17. The hospitalizations and daily death toll have fallen steadily in the past two weeks.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the outlines of the “deconfinement” measures in parliament on Tuesday. Lawmakers will then vote on them.