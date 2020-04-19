Frank Lampard identifies Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt as £20m striker solution at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be busy during the summer transfer window with a striker expected to be on the agenda and Germany ace Luca Waldschmidt is on Lampard’s wishlist

Germany star Luca Waldschmidt is reportedly being eyed by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Lampard is believed to be keen to strengthen his attacking options with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud potentially leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Giroud had pushed for a transfer in January and will be available on a free this summer though impressed when given a chance before the Premier League was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with Lampard wary of potential departures, The Sun claim he is keen to sigh Freiburg striker Waldschmidt.

The 23-year-old has two senior caps for Germany with Lampard reportedly set to open talks over a possible £20m deal.

Waldschmidt has netted six goals in all competitions this season having joined Freiburg from Hamburg in 2018.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the forward with Waldschmidt recently admitting it would be ‘special’ to join the Bundesliga giants.

“It’s the biggest and most successful club in Germany,” Waldschmidt said. “To play for this club would be very special. But it’s not something I’ve been too busy dealing with so far.

“Some clubs are the measure of all things. In Germany, it’s FC Bayern. Looking at all of Europe, I think Real Madrid are pretty awesome.”

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League despite Lampard’s previous frustrations following a January transfer window where no signings were made.

The former midfielder said: “The reality of the fact that we’ve not done business here, for whatever reason.

“That’s the transfer window, but if I’m looking at it with my business head on and looking around us in the table, Manchester United obviously have signed a big, world-class player [Bruno Fernandes] in my opinion.

“From my view, and this is not to talk ourselves down, because we’re six points clear in fourth, now we become probably the underdogs and the outsiders to some point, because teams have strengthened around us. It’s a fact.”