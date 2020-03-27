Frank Lampard’s wild night out with vodka, girls and beer pong as MLS footballer tells all

Frank Lampard gave Josh Williams and his NYCFC teammates a glimpse of the superstar lifestyle during crazy night out on a pre-season training camp based in Manchester

Frank Lampard never had a reputation as one of the Premier League’s more tearaway characters during his hugely successful Chelsea career, but it seems the legendary midfielder certainly let his hair down once or twice he departed Stamford Bridge in 2014.

After signing a two-yer deal to see out his playing days with newly-formed New York City FC Manchester City, Lampard was somewhat controversially loaned back to Manchester City.

But it was while on a night out in Manchester during pre-season that the ex-West Hamer star showed his new American team-mates exactly how ex-Premier League stars like to party.

Columbus Crew centre-back Josh Williams was with NYCFC at the time and he told the story to the Athletic.

“The night started at Rio Ferdinand’s Manchester restaurant,” Williams recalled.

Lampard had rented out the entire top section and upon walking in, the NYCFC players saw two massive coolers of beer.

“Immediately, I’m like, ‘This is gonna be a s**tshow,’” he continued.

After dinner Lampard instructed Williams and his roommate to go downstairs, where a black Mercedes-Benz was waiting for them.

They went outside, passed a crowd of paparazzi, hopped in the car and looked “at each other like, ‘Holy s**t!’” Lampard joined them five minutes later and they rode to a club.

“There’s a line of people waiting right outside,” Williams said. “He stops the car and he goes, ‘I want you to pick out three girls.’

“My teammate was married, and I was single at the time, so I’m like, ‘I got this.’ I pick out three girls. We pull around back, there’s a side entrance. We go in the side, (and) these three girls are waiting at the table that we’re at.

“This place is packed, multiple levels. And as soon as we walk in, you could see everybody recognise Frank. And it’s just me, my teammate and Frank and all the energy is just on him.

“He picks up a bottle, this huge bottle of Grey Goose, picks it up, opens it, just starts downing it. Passes it to me and goes, ‘Boys, we’re not putting this down until it’s fucking gone.’”

The trio passed the bottle around three times when the rest of NYCFC showed up.

After about an hour in the club, Lampard approached Williams and asked him about ‘that game you Americans play where you throw the little balls — he’s talking about beer pong.’

Lampard wanted Williams to teach him how to play so they walked over to a large table in the middle of the floor and went head-to-head with none other than David Villa and possibly David Silva.

“So it’s me and Frank against David Villa and, I can’t quite remember, but I want to say it was David Silva,” says Williams.

“And I remember my buddy comes over and he’s like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now?’ And I’m like, “Man, I am fully aware. I’m showing these legends how to play beer pong.”