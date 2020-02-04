Franklin Graham says Super Bowl halftime showed girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay’

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham slammed Pepsi’s Super Bowl halftime show and the NFL for ‘showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay’.

In a Facebook post that has more than 100,000 shares, Graham wrote that the performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira is evident that the ‘moral decency’ on television is ‘disappearing before our eyes’.

‘I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes,’ Graham wrote.

‘It was demonstrated tonight in the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show—with millions of children watching,’ he wrote.

‘This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay. With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I’m disappointed in Pepsi and the NFL,’ Graham concluded.

During the halftime show, superstars J.Lo and Shakira gave dazzling performances alongside young children.

J-Lo showed off her dancer’s body in a string of racy outfits during the performance, which saw her whirl through a pole dance.

The 50-year-old was trained in pole dancing for her role as a stripper in last year’s drama Hustlers, which also starred Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart.

Shakira and J.Lo performed the much-hyped half-time show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in front of a star-studded crowd that included rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, Cardi B and model Emily Ratajkowski.

J.Lo’s performance even appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump’s immigration policies that featured Latino children in cages who then broke into a rendition of ‘Born in the USA’.

Both women put their Latina heritage front and center of the show, with the former – who was born in Colombia – taking to the stage shouting ‘hola Miami!’ before bringing out rapper Bad Bunny who sung in Spanish.

But it was J.Lo who made the bigger statement during her performance, when the lights rose on children, including her own 11-year-old daughter Emme.

The children were seen in cages that appeared to reference Trump’s hardline immigration policy that has seen kids detained after attempting to cross the southern border illegally.

Emme began by singing part of her song Let’s Get Loud before J.Lo appeared in a giant American flag coat, which had the Puerto Rican flag on the other side. ‘Latinos!’ she shouted as she threw the coat open before breaking into a rendition of ‘Born in the USA’.

While Graham may have been critical of their performance, others applauded the women for using their platform.

‘Shakira and J.Lo put kids in cages, protesting the American government’s treatment of immigrants and Puerto Rico in the same 10 second clip, with all of America watching. And they both looked hot as hell while doing it. That is how you use a platform,’ one Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘So, in case you missed it during the #HalftimeShow, this powerful moment showed children in ‘cages’ as ‘Born In The USA’ played… the statement. the power. wow.’

Another said: ‘I loved the half time! It represented more than your people understood with the kids in cages, dressed in all white (immigration protest last year we all wore all white), the lights made a “fence” background, J Lo w/Puerto Rican flag singing Born in the USA.’

Others noted: ‘J Lo’s daughter Emme sings “Let’s Get Loud” surrounded by kids in glowing cages.

‘Kids are still in cages at the border.

‘ J Lo draped in US flag revealed as a Puerto Rico Flag sings “Born in The USA” with Emme.

‘Brown people have rights too.’

And one viewer said: ‘Some people so busy arguing about J Lo on a pole shaking her booty that they missed the message…Did you notice? Kids in cages while singing ‘let’s get loud’ and ‘born in the USA’.’

Another said they had watched the show five times, adding: ‘It’s exuberant. So much joy but I loved the dig at Trump with the children singing in cages including j.lo’s own daughter. Amazing moment.’

The Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy at the US-Mexico border wall has led to hundreds of children being separated from their parents.

The separation policy was adopted across the entire US-Mexico border from April 2018 until it was ended in June 2018 following national and international criticism.

Since June 2018, despite the official end of the separation policy, hundreds of additional children have been separated from their parents, according to official reports.

In March 2019, the government reported that since that time, 245 children had been removed from their families.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform reported in July 2019 that over 700 children have been separated from their parents since the policy’s end.