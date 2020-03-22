Free comics: 2000AD makes self-isolation bearable with free Judge Dredd comics

2000AD is offering you the chance to read some of its best comics for free, and all you need to do is sign up with an email address

We’re living through strange times indeed, but at least at the moment lots of publisher, developer and content creators are offering free stuff to make living through self isolation more bearable.

Netflix may be throttling its HD streaming content in an effort to reduce traffic on the internet, but if you can’t stand to watch your shows in standard definition, don’t worry too much – comics may be the way to go.

“Self-isolating? Fend off boredom by signing up to the 2000 AD Thrill-Mail right now – we’ll send you 480 pages of FREE COMICS to welcome you on board!” states Judge Dredd publisher, 2000AD.

” SIGN UP TO THE THRILL-MAIL AND GET OVER 450 PAGES OF FREE COMIC?! DROKK!! A DEAL THAT GOOD SHOULD BE ILLEGAL…!” a follow-up message on the site reads.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get into the 2000AD universe, and all its Brit humour, ultraviolence and dystopian world-building, this is the best way to do it.

Listed amongst the free pages are titles such as The Mega-Rackets, Judge Death Lives, Diary of a Mad Citizen, The Hotdog Run, Block Mania and The Apocalypse War.

Once you put your email into the company’s mailing list database, you’ll receive access to the 480 free pages of content to read at your heart’s desire – ideal if you’re housebound for the foreseeable

We’re keeping our eyes out for more self-isolation friendly deals, and will update you if anything else appears online.