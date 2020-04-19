Sony is giving away four free PS4 games, but if you want them to be yours you will have to be quick

Staying at home due to the coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to be boring if you have some good games to play.

Sony is helping players with this by giving out a few free games to enjoy.

This is part of the company’s new Play at Home Initiative.

In a blog post, Sony CEO Jim Ryan explained: “People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.”

As a thank you to those doing their part to lessen the impact of the pandemic, Sony is going to provide free games and has also established a fund to help smaller independent game studios who are experiencing financial difficulties.

First up is Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – which means you’re actually getting three games for free.

Mr Ryan explained: “This three-game collection from the masters at Naughty Dog includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception—all meticulously remastered for PS4.

“We can’t imagine a better time for globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay.”

In addition, you can also get the beautiful indie game Journey.

Mr Ryan said: “Then there’s Journey, a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious.

“The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.”

These will be available as digital downloads in almost every PS Store around the globe.

But in order to grab the games and keep them forever you have to be quick.

The games are available from April 15 until May 5 at 8pm PDT, that’s 4am BST – after that they won’t be free.

So get downloading, enjoy yourselves, and stay safe!