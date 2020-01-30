French firemen fight each other in ‘pre-arranged’ brawl that only ends when TEAR GAS is deployed

An astonishing video of uniformed firefighters and elite riot police meeting for an apparently pre-arranged fight has emerged in France.

The two rival groups confronted each other on a council estate in Paris yesterday.

The armed CRS, (police Republican Security Companies), wear full body armour and carry shields and batons, while their opponents wear distinctive silver helmets.

After a charge by the CRS, there is hand-to-hand fighting, before the police throw tear gas grenades.

It followed disturbances earlier in the day during a march by the firefighters, who were on the street calling for better pay and working conditions.

‘The firefighters had been roughed about by the CRS and were not happy about it,’ said a witness.

‘A group of them pulled away from the main body of demonstrators and there was a confrontation with a CRS unit that seemed to be pre-arranged.

‘Things got very violent and the confrontation was only broken up when the CRS started throwing tear gas grenades.’

The video of the trouble was posted by the independent news outlet Hors Zone (Out of the zone) Press on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, there had been fighting on the main route of the protest march, which was between Republique and Nation squares.

Some of the protesting firemen even set themselves on fire, before the flames were extinguished by colleagues.

There have been continual street protests and strikes in France for the past six weeks in protests against new pension reforms being introduced by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

So-called Yellow Vests, demonstrators named after their trademark fluorescent motoring jackets, have also been on the street since November 2018.

They started off complaining about rising fuel charges, but are now a mass movement who want Mr Macron to resign.

The independent Mr Macron came to power in 2017, pledging to shrink France’s public services, and to make the private sector more competitive.

But the former merchant banker is now frequently referred to as the ‘President of the Rich’ who is mainly on the side of big business.

The worst trouble took place soon after 4pm in the Avenue de la Republique, between Republique and Nation squares.

The fire fighters had tried to tear down the barriers close to the Paris ring road, because they wanted to expand their marching route.

Unions organised the Paris protest for fire service workers all over the country. They set off noisy firecrackers in the capital’s Place de la Republique to bring attention to their cause.

Participants want a raise in risk pay from 19 per cent to 25 per cent to fulfill their missions – which they say reductions in personnel have made increasingly difficult.

They say attacks against them are also on the rise.

A spokesman for the Paris prefecture said: ‘It was unacceptable blocking of the ring road by certain professional firefighters who do not respect the declared route [of their protest march].’

Paris police said firefighters who tried to break down or scale fencing near the Nation area of Paris were dispersed by water cannon.

Firefighters previously demonstrated in October – marked by clashes with the police.

One protester in the southern city of Dijon was seriously hit in the eye and has still not recovered his vision.