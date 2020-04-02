From art to fitness, here’s how to keep your kids entertained online during social distancing

People are using their skills to help parents through online videos and downloads.
SOCIAL DISTANCING IS no joke at the best of times, but add children – and working parents – into the mix and things can get pretty complicated.
Without school to go to, keeping kids occupied is being left up to busy parents.
But in the spirit of creativity and collaboration, in recent days experts have been stepping into the breach online.
Teachers, authors and creators have been providing moments of respite for parents, with online classes, shows and creativity prompts.
Here are some that you could check out today.
Irish author Oliver Jeffers is reading one of his books every day, and livestreaming it. You can watch here at 6pm daily.
I will be reading one of my books every weekday, and talking about some of the things that went into making it. We are all at home, but none of us are alone. Let’s be bored together.
Here’s a writing prompt generator, for children in primary/lower secondary English:
The Irish author Sarah Webb is hosting #CreativeBursts – daily writing games, story prompts and word fun, in association with the Museum of Literature Ireland.
Here’s the first one from Monday.
There will be a video + linked downloadables and it will all be available on @MoLI_Museum – the Museum of Literature Ireland – every week day at 1pm. You can follow along using this hashtag: #BrightSparksMoLI
Poetry Ireland is making poetry resources for teachers available on its website, including lesson plans. They are for both primary and secondary school students. Find them all here.
For kids who need to burn off energy or who love to dance, Kenneth Giles has set up online fitness, exercise and dance classes for all ages on IGTV and FB at his Eclipse Stage School on Facebook and Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
@dualipa – Physical Tutorial and choreography by @kenneth_giles Make sure to click the IGTV icon to watch in full and learn the routine and let us see your video once you’ve learnt it. . #eclipsestageschool #eclipseathome #eclipseonline #dualipa #choreography #choreographer #learndanceonline #instadance #dance #onlinechoreography #learnathome #fitness #physical #learn #tutorial #exercise
Boxer Eric Donovan is also a offering fitness class online via his Facebook page, and says it’s suitable for parents and kids.
Websites/apps
- BorrowBox
Libraries might be closed, but you can still access books through the BorrowBox app:
- Twinkl
This education learning resources site is offering free accounts due to the coronavirus. They also have special school closure packs on offer across all levels.
Find out more on the website.
Do you have any other recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.