From David Beckham’s PA to Wayne Rooney’s granny: Football’s 8 biggest love scandals

From David Beckham and Wayne Rooney to John Terry vs Wayne Bridge, football has never been short of a love scandal and StarSport have compiled a list of the most infamous

Life as a professional footballer brings many things – fame, fortune and girls.

It is therefore no surprise that football has never been short of a love scandal.

Some of England’s biggest names have been caught doing the dirty over the years, finding themselves in the front as well as the back pages.

Their exploits off the pitch have often caused more of a stir than their abilities on the pitch.

It has been claimed that some players can’t even help themselves in quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, with a psychologist claiming an unnamed player slept with his wife’s sister after too much to drink.

In the wake of a lack of action on the pitch, here’s a look at eight of the most infamous love scandals off the pitch in football history.

Where else to start than the most infamous of football love scandals – in the Premier League, at least.

John Terry and Wayne Bridge were Chelsea team-mates when Terry reportedly cheated on his wife with Bridge’s then-girlfriend, Vanessa Perronce.

The feud came to a head when Bridge had moved to Manchester City and the pair faced off at Stamford Bridge and opted to snub his love rival in the pre-match handshakes.

Bridge later married Frankie Sandford from girl band The Saturdays whilst Terry and wife Toni remained.

Bridge addressed the incident for the first time in 2017, telling The Sun: “The most disappointing aspect of it all is that I’m probably more famous for not shaking someone’s hand than I am for playing football,” Bridge.

“I get abuse walking down the street now and I let it go in one ear and out the other. It’s a handshake after all, nothing more.

“It’s so hard for me to talk about the scenario because there would be other stuff to divulge. But what I will say is that I could not believe the atmosphere at the game that day and the reaction of my team-mates, in the build up to the match and during.”

Talk was rife back in 2011 when it emerged an unnamed Premier League footballer had taken out a so-called “super-injunction” to keep his name out of the newspapers.

Soon, with the power of social media, the gagging order collapsed and Ryan Giggs was named as the man behind an affair with model Imogen Thomas.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, it later emerged he had conducted an eight-year affair with the wife of his brother, Rhodri, causing his family to severe ties with the ex-Manchester United star.

His father, Danny, said after his appointment as Wales boss that he was “ashamed” of his son and “can’t even bring myself to use his name”.

Rhodri took to the TV screens in a Paddy Power advert about “loyalty”, whilst Ryan divorced wife Stacey Cooke, who he married in 2007, in 2017.

Wayne Rooney has been in the spotlight since being a teenager, when he was already in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Coleen.

But their love life has not been a smooth ride amid plenty of allegations of infidelity against the England legend.

In 2004, Rooney was at the centre of newspaper allegations he paid prostitutes as he was captured on CCTV visiting a brothel in Liverpool 10 times.

At the brothel, he was alleged to have slept with 48-year-old grandmother Patricia Tierney, who wore a rubber catsuit and was known as the ‘Auld Slapper’.

She later denied these claims as Rooney went on to admit sleeping with unnamed prostitutes.

He said: “Foolish as it now seems I did on occasions visit massage parlours and prostitutes.

“I now regret it deeply and hope people may understand that it was the sort of mistake you make when you are young and stupid. It was at a time when I was very young and immature.”

England’s golden boy David Beckham found his love life dragged through the tabloids back in 2004.

After completing his move to Real Madrid from Manchester United, Posh and Becks hit the rocks when former nanny Rebecca Loos alleged she had a sexy fling with the England star.

She even referred to herself as his “second wife” as she spilled the beans and carved out a brief career in reality TV as a result.

Beckham branded the claims of an affair as “ludicrous” before releasing a statement saying: “The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”

When David Beckham moved away from the UK, England team-mate Ashley Cole and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole went some way to become the go-to tabloid couple.

But their relationship hit the rocks with Cole accused of numerous affairs.

He was first accused of sleeping with hairdresser Aimee Walton in January 2008, twice throwing up on her during his drunken state.

Four women later came forward claiming to have bed Cole as the situation escalated in 2010, leading to Cheryl claiming she got checked at a sexual health clinic after his infidelity.

“I had to face the fact that Ashley’s infidelity had been putting me at risk for a long time, and I had to put my mind at rest,” she wrote in her autobiography.

“I was given the all clear, but my emotional health was still in so much danger.

“I just wanted to get out of the marriage and out of the house.”

We did say that John Terry vs Wayne Bridge was the Premier League’s most famous love scandal.

That’s because it has rivalry from Argentina and Italy in the form of the Maxi Lopez, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara love triangle.

Nara was married to Lopez between 2008 and 2013, having three sons together.

But they divorced after Lopez accused Nara of cheating, and she soon popped up with his former Sampdoria team-mate Icardi.

When Icardi joined Inter and took on Lopez, he snubbed a handshake in Wayne Bridge style and the game was dubbed the ‘Wanda derby’.

Icardi and Nara got married in 2014 and have two daughters, whilst she now works as Icardi’s outspoken agent, being instrumental in his move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer after a row with Inter.

To rub salt in the wounds, Icardi has the names of the three children Nara shares with Lopez tattooed on his arm. Ouch.

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has seen his private life in the news in recent weeks.

He was publicly outed by social media personality Lauryn Goodman as the father of her child.

The 29-year-old discovered she was pregnant after a brief romance with Walker, opting to name him as the father.

The issue? His ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Annie Kilner, has reportedly claimed their relationship is over after discovering the news.

She was said to be heartbroken by the news with the Daily Mail claimed he broke the news over the phone and has stayed away from their house in favour of his city centre flat.

Jermaine Pennant’s relationship with glamour model Alice Goodwin has come to an end.

Some would say it’s remarkable they lasted nine years given his reputation and accusations of infidelity.

Remarkably, Pennant was brazen enough to openly flirt with model Chloe Ayling during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother, causing an outcry from viewers.

He was even overheard asking her to lie during the show, calling her into the bathroom and whispering: “Yeah I know I’ve got a missus on the outside, but like come here, is your mic turned off?

“When we get out…they are going to ask all sorts of questions and you’re just going to have to say it was just banter.”

When Pennant left the house, he and Goodwin went on to take their troubles to the Jeremy Kyle Show and appear on Celebs Go Dating.