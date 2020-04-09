From scoring fans to player manager fights – 5 times the Dream Team series came true

Dream Team racked up 419 episodes before finally being canned by Sky in 2007, but how many of its bonkers plot lines came to fruition in reality? Probably more than one might imagine

Anyone who has seen Sky’s off the wall football drama Dream Team will be well aware of how far fetched and often ridiculous some of the stories were.

In the 10 years the show was broadcast between 1997 and 2007, fans knew to always expect the unexpected, with virtually no story too bizarre for Harchester United and it’s players.

However, quite often life imitates art and vice-versa with real life proving that the writers of Dream Team might not have been so over-the-top after all.

Fan snatches his opportunity

In the show, Jason Porter, a loud-mouthed 19-year-old Dragons supporter attends a pre-season friendly against Southend, is unimpressed by what he sees and lets manager Alex Rose know about it.

Annoyed, the Harchester manager pulls Porter from the crowd, forcing him onto the pitch to see if he can back up his words.

Porter goes on to score and earns a contract with the club as they challenge for the Premier League title.

In typical Dream Team fashion, the youngster goes on to score what is apparently the title-winning goal in the final game of the season… while the stadium catches fire.

This story mirrors an incident that took place when West Ham played Oxford City in a friendly back in 1994.

Sick of a fan’s constant complaints, manager Harry Redknapp demanded to know if Steve Davis could “play as well as he could talk” and brought the supporter on as a substitute.

After the kit man found a pair of boots, Davis would play a full half for his heroes and unbelievably, went on to score in a 4-0 win. Unlike the TV show however, that would be all for the lucky fan.

Shirt troubles

During one typical crazy Harchester season, manager Patrick Doyle was deliberately trying to get the club relegated to see it’s value fall in order to purchase it from owner Phil Wallis.

Aside from fixing matches with bad team selections, Doyle also tries to hound out star striker Monday Bandele.

With the club reluctantly willing to cash in on their unsettled frontman, Doyle brokers a potential big money move to Turkey which would bring in funds to sign a replacement.

However, before a deal is complete, Doyle convinces Bandele to pose for a picture in a Galatasaray shirt and subsequently sells the incriminating photo to the papers, forcing the club into a cut-price deal and unable to sign another forward.

In not quite as crazy a situation, Paul Ince’s 1989 transfer from West Ham to Manchester United sparked similar controversy.

Despite a deal yet to be agreed, newspapers published a photo of Ince in a United kit while he was still a West Ham player.

This led to the midfielder subsequently receiving ferocious abuse whenever he returned to Upton Park for United and anyone else he represented afterwards.

Such was the animosity, even his son Tom has had to put up with the wrath of angry Hammers on occasion.

“I spoke to Alex Ferguson and the deal was close to being done.” Ince told FourFourTwo years later. “I then went on holiday, and my agent said it wasn’t worth me coming back to do a picture in a United shirt when the deal was completed, so I should do one before I left, and it would be released when the deal was announced.

“Lawrence Luster of the Daily Star took the picture and put it in the library. Soon after, their sister paper, the Daily Express, were looking for a picture of me playing for West Ham, and found the one of me in the United shirt in the pile.

“They published it and all hell broke loose. I came back from holiday to discover West Ham fans were going mad.”

Bite size

In a series packed with outrageous and colourful characters, Vivian “Jaws” Wright was among the wildest of the bunch.

With the club in financial dire straits and desperate to sign a goalkeeper, Harchester’s only option is free agent Wright who had been sacked by his previous club Middlesbrough for biting off the nose of a rival.

After serving a ban, Wright joins the Dragons and goes on to become a key player over the next few seasons.

While probably not the first ‘biter’ in football, Luis Suarez is unquestionably the most notorious having been involved in three separate incidents over the course of his career.

The Uruguayan earned the nickname the ‘Cannibal of Ajax’ after sinking his teeth into the shoulder of PSV’s Ottman Bakkal in 2010, earning a two match ban and a fine.

Playing for Liverpool three years later, during a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Suarez bit the shoulder of Blues defender Branislav Ivanovic and received a 10 game ban from the FA.

Just a year on at the World Cup in Brazil, the striker was at it again, chomping on the neck of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and slapped with a hefty four month ban by FIFA.

Fight Clubs

Players and manager disagreements are fairly commonplace in football so it’s natural they would be incorporated into the fictional world of Harchester United.

As the club were preparing for a must-win playoff final match against West Ham, star striker Karl Fletcher confronted recently sacked Dragons boss Don Barker in the club changing room.

The two men came to blows and during the scrap, the ex-manager pushed the club legend onto a coat hook, impaling him.

Realising he had accidentally killed his adversary, Barker moved to dispose of the body, but with the police on his trail, decided to take the coward’s way out, killing himself and many others by crashing his car into the team bus.

Thankfully, most player and manager battles haven’t ended in such horrific circumstances, but still make for dramatic headlines.

In 2003, following defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup, Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly so unhappy with David Beckham’s performance, the Manchester United manager threw a boot at his player, inflicting a deep cut above his eye.

Beckham displayed the wound for all to see in his subsequent public appearances and the wheels were in motion for the player’s imminent departure to Real Madrid a few months later.

Fan lives the dream

As plots seemingly started to veer evermore away from reality, Harchester’s continuously changing ownership soon found the club in the hands of Phil Wallis – a supporter who used £21 million lottery winnings to purchase the Dragons.

However, things of course did not run smoothly, as manager Patrick Doyle deliberately tried to get the club relegated in order to force Wallis to sell up.

After final-day drama involving disgraced goalkeeper Jamie Parker being shot by a SWAT team after taking the team hostage, Harchester would narrowly avoid the drop but Wallis would surrender his ownership by giving the club away in a raffle.

In a far more pleasing story, £161 million Euromillions winner Colin Weir invested £2.5 million in his beloved Partick Thistle in 2011 before completing a full takeover in 2019.

After acquiring the majority shareholding in the Glasgow club, Weir gifted ownership back to the fans before his death aged 71 a month later.

Weir’s investment saw the youth set-up rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy, and a stand at the club’s Firhill Stadium was named in his honour.