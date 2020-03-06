Frozen lake makes bizarre soaring sounds as walker jumps up and down on the surface

A hiker is left bewildered after discovering a frozen lake makes a peculiar sound as it cracks underneath his feet.

Fascinating footage taken at Ice Castles in Heber, Utah, captures the ice creating a soaring sound, similar to that of a plane.

The man is seen jumping up and down on the ice before it makes the unusual noise.

He says: ‘These sounds are unreal.

‘It’s not a plane, it’s just the ice cracking.’

A long line forms down the middle of the lake as it cracks, causing the man to jump back and laugh in awe.

He then gestures for his golden retriever to cross over the crack and sit besides him.

The man who filmed the incredible video told ViralHog: ‘I was hiking through the Ice Castles in Heber, Utah.

‘The frozen lake cracked and made bizarre noises.’

Ice Castles is a frozen attraction in six locations across North America, including Alberta, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Utah.

The castles feature LED-lit sculptures, ice-carved tunnels, thrones, fountains and slides.