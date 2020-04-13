Frustrated Coral Princess cruise ship passengers are still waiting to disembark in Miami

Frustrated passengers of the Coral Princess cruise ship are still waiting to disembark two days after the vessel docked in Miami, Florida.

The ship, carrying 1,898 passengers and crew, pulled into PortMiami on Saturday after being turned away from a port in Fort Lauderdale.

Two people died before disembarkation, which is expected to last for several days, began on Saturday when first responders rushed 14 passengers to local hospitals.

Princess Cruises confirmed that seven passengers and five crew members on the Coral Princess had tested positive for COVID-19. It was not clear if those taken to the hospital had coronavirus symptoms, but one person later died.

Others in need of hospital treatment disembarked first on Sunday, the cruise line said.

Those fit to fly began leaving on Sunday, while others with symptoms of respiratory illness will remain on board until cleared by ship doctors.

But others had still not been cleared to leave the ship as of Monday afternoon, despite some not feeling sick.

‘It’s a struggle,’ Alan Podrid told USA Today, before demanding that officials ‘get us off this ship so we can get home and let them deal with these sick people’.

Podrid, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, said he and his wife, Sharon, both feel healthy, with no fevers, coughs or other symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Coral Princess had been on a South American cruise that was due to end on March 19 in Buenos Aires.

Since then, the ship has encountered obstacles to docking because of various port closures and cancellation of airline flights, the cruise line said.

Passengers have self-isolated in their staterooms and meals have been delivered by room service.

Crew members have also remained in their quarters when they are not working.

Last week, the cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam were permitted to dock at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, with 14 critically ill people immediately taken to hospitals.

The remaining passengers were slowly being allowed to board flights for home.

The MS Zaandam began its voyage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was due to disembark in San Antonio, Chile, on March 21.

However, the coronavirus outbreak forced the ship to veer more than 4,000 miles off course.

The MS Rotterdam had set off for a 15-day cruise from San Diego, California, to the Panama Canal on March 11.

It was forced to veer more than 1,000 miles off course to reach Florida.

The US Coast Guard said it has been involved with processing about 120 vessels carrying some 250,000 passengers over the past three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line industry announced a voluntarily suspension of most ship operations from US ports on March 13.

The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a ‘no sail’ order to all cruise ships that had not suspended operations.

‘We commend the decision by the cruise industry to cease operations. However, pausing a global tourist industry does not happen instantaneously or easily,’ said Vice Admiral Dan Abel, Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations.