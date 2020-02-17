Funeral held for teenager dismembered in Irish gang feud

A priest at the funeral of an Irish teenager who was killed and dismembered in a gangland feud has today condemned his killers for ‘playing God’.

Keane Mulready-Woods’s killers showed ‘appalling wickedness and evil’ by carrying out a killing which has brought ‘an unparalleled level of revulsion’, Father Phil Gaffney said today.

Pleading for an end to the Drogheda gang feud which police believe was behind the killing, the priest said: ‘In the name of God let it end now’.

Keane’s body parts were left in various locations in Dublin after his violent death last month.

Father Gaffney told mourners today: ‘Our first reaction today is one of great sympathy for Keane’s parents and family for the great crime committed against a brother and a son, for the great wrong that was done to them.

‘There has to be great anger and even sadness, great fear and pain perhaps, at the thought that we live in a society where certain people took upon themselves to “play God” with regard to the life of Keane Mulready-Woods.

‘They took upon themselves to be judge and jury, and executioner. What arrogance. What appalling wickedness and evil.’

The priest also urged other teenagers to take Keane’s death as a ‘warning’ not to become involved with organised crime.

He said: ‘This murder has brought about an unparalleled level of revulsion, not alone in Drogheda, but throughout our country and, indeed, far beyond.

‘I hope that his death will be a warning to other young teenagers who are been groomed by the ruthless criminals, that the promise of money and gifts will inevitably end in tragedy.

‘Please learn from his mistakes, getting involved with dangerous criminals, thinking some of them were his friends and yet they would sacrifice him in such a brutal manner.’

The funeral was held at Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, Drogheda today.

Keane was named as the murder victim after police found body parts at multiple locations in Dublin and DNA tests confirmed they were his.

Some of the gruesome remains were found in a sports bag in Coolock, while others were discovered in a burned-out car.

Officers have still not found the teenager’s torso, where they believe the fatal wounds were delivered, and so have been unable to say exactly how he died.

A suspect was later arrested.

Keane’s violent death became an issue in the Irish election campaign, with PM Leo Varadkar vowing to ‘put these people behind bars’.

‘I want to express my revulsion and condemnation of the very serious crime that has taken place here,’ he said at the time.

‘I want to say to people across Ireland and here in Drogheda that crime doesn’t pay, we will get these people behind bars and make this town safe again.’

Ireland’s garda police have also promised to ‘bring those behind this shocking crime to justice’.