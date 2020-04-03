Furlough and your benefits: Is sick pay, pension contributions and bonuses affected?

FURLOUGH will come into effect for thousands of people in the UK this month, as they gain up to 80 percent of their salary thanks to the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Are sick pay, pension contributions and bonuses affected?

Furlough pay will serve as a lifeline for millions of Brits during the coronavirus crisis, as they navigate the government’s strict measures designed to level the proverbial “curve” of infections. While the government’s offering is both generous and unprecedented, people will not be able to get everything their jobs can give them.

Are sick pay, pension contributions and pensions affected by furlough? Furlough is the Government’s answer to millions of potential job losses in the UK due to COVID-19. Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out ambitious financial aids for workers last month which would see them retain up to 80 percent of their salary. They can claim the amount as long as their company keeps them on payroll, and the job retention scheme covers salaries up to £2,500 per month.

While furlough promises to provide much-needed assistance to potentially millions of people, it has raised a lot of questions. Among them are whether or not they will continue to receive pension contributions. The Government has promised it will help with this too, by paying three percent of furloughed staff pensions. Total contributions currently sit at eight percent, including three percent from employers and five from employees. People currently not working due to coronavirus self-isolation cannot claim furlough until they return to work. While they remain off sick, they can claim either contracted or statutory sick pay.

The Government has extended Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) during the coronavirus lockdown. People off sick and self-isolating can claim £94.25 per week for 28 weeks, which is paid by their employer. Sadly for those who’s salary is subsidised by commission or bonuses, these are the two things the Government will not cover. They will focus solely on the base salary employees gain in their monthly pay packet. The same goes for any non-monetary benefits. For those reliant on their salary subsidies, the Government has said they can claim average monthly earnings during the 2019 to 2020 tax year, or the higher salary when comparing earnings from the same month the year before.

Jayne Harrison, Head of Employment Law at Richard Nelson LLP, told Express.co.uk: “The minimum mandatory employer pension contribution can be claimed on top of any furlough amount by employers. “This minimum amount stands at three percent of an employee’s income. If an employer currently provides pension contributions above this three percent, they cannot claim this money through the scheme. “The employer, however, is still obliged to maintain contributing this amount to their employees unless they have agreed an alternation with their workforce. “Employees are still entitled to statutory sick pay whilst they are on furlough. In fact, employees who are on furlough are still entitled to the exact same rights as before. This includes statutory sick pay, maternity leave, and redundancy payments. “Bonuses are not included in furlough since they are not part of an employees fixed monthly earnings.”

Louise Lawrence, Partner at Winckworth Sherwood, added: “Bonuses are not covered under the CJRS. Whether an employee is entitled to a bonus will depend on the terms of the scheme and what is agreed between the employee and employer. “An employer can recover the minimum pension contributions made to an employee on the subsided wage (80% up to a cap of £2,500) under the CJRS. “Employees will continue paying the automatic enrolment pension contributions on their qualifying earnings, unless they have chosen to opt-out of the pension scheme. “Employees on sick leave or self-isolating will get Statutory Sick Pay, but can be furloughed after this.” The Government has also pledged to cover allowances which form a fixed portion of people’s monthly income. Those who receive furlough pay during the lockdown will still have to pay tax. The Government will cover National Insurance contributions, however. Furlough pay begins from the day an employee starts claiming their salary and can be backdated to March 1.

