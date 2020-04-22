Furlough application: How to claim furlough payment from HMRC

FURLOUGH applications can now be made to HMRC under the coronavirus job retention scheme. Here’s how you can apply and claim payment from HMRC.

The coronavirus job retention scheme is now up and running, and UK employers can now make their applications to HMRC. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said of the initiative: “Our unprecedented Job Retention Scheme will protect millions of jobs across the country and is now up and running. It’s vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it’s safe – and this scheme will allow that to happen.”

What is furlough? Under the coronavirus job retention scheme, employers can ‘furlough’ an employee. Once furloughed, an employee can no longer work for their employer, but will remain on the company’s payroll. The Government will pay 80 percent of an employee’s salary, up to £2,500 a month.

The scheme will operate for four months, which may be extended, and can be backdated to March 1. Any entity with a UK payroll can apply, including businesses, charities, recruitment agencies and public authorities. To claim, you must have: created and started a PAYE payroll scheme on or before 19 March 2020

enrolled for PAYE online

a UK bank account

How do I claim furlough payment? Employees cannot claim furlough payments, as your employer will process this on your behalf. If you are an employer applying for the scheme, you will need to check whether you are eligible to make a claim, and you will also need to work out how much you need to claim for before applying. The Government website is now taking applications for the coronavirus job retention scheme HERE.

The website will take you through the claim process, but before this you will need to have the following information to hand: to be registered for PAYE online

your UK bank account number and sort code

your employer PAYE scheme reference number

the number of employees being furloughed

each employee’s National Insurance number

each employee’s payroll or employee number

the start date and end date of the claim

the full amount you’re claiming for including employer National Insurance contributions and employer minimum pension contributions

your phone number

You also need to provide either: your Corporation Tax unique taxpayer reference

your Self Assessment unique taxpayer reference

your company registration number The Treasury aims for all payments under the scheme to be in an employer’s bank account within six working days. HMRC will be working around the clock to get payments made within this timeframe, and are incredibly busy at the moment. But if you have not received furlough payments more than 10 working days after submitting your claim, you should contact HMRC. An online support service and call centre will be available to process any queries.

