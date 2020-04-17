Furlough: Can you rotate staff on furlough?

FURLOUGH leave has been temporarily introduced by the Government to help businesses who are severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak pay their employees. Can you rotate staff on furlough?

Employers will get help from the Government’s Coronavirus Retention Scheme, which will allow businesses to put employees on furlough, making sure they get 80 percent of their monthly wage, up to £2,500, covered. The scheme is part of the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 10,000 people in the UK.

Can you rotate staff on furlough? Yes, the Government has confirmed you can rotate staff on furlough. However, speaking to Express.co.uk, Claire Woolf, Managing Editor and Lawyer at Sparqa Legal explained there are some rules which must be followed. She said: “Staff must be furloughed for a minimum of three weeks at a time, so you can’t have a system of, say, one week on and one week off.”

Ms Woolf also said staff must agree to be furloughed, so this needs to be confirmed with every employee you intend to put on the Government scheme. She explained this is because doing so requires you to change the terms of their contract. Ms Woolf said: “The Government has confirmed that you must write to those you are going to furlough to confirm agreement, and then to confirm that they have been furloughed. You must keep a record of this communication for five years.” “Under most employment contracts, employees have the right to be paid their normal pay if they are ready and willing to work, even if the employer doesn’t have work to give them; with furlough leave, you are asking them to take reduced pay. “In practice, it is unlikely that they will disagree, if the alternative is redundancy. “If they don’t, you will need to think about running a redundancy process which will involve pooling and selecting employees for redundancy.

“Note that the Government has announced that it will be offering employers assistance with making redundancy payments if they can’t afford to pay these.” You don’t have to furlough all your staff, although you can do, but you must also carefully consider who you choose to furlough. Ms Woolf said: “If you are going to continue to operate but on reduced capacity, you will need to decide which staff to furlough. “When doing so, you will need to make sure that you don’t base your decision on discriminatory factors and that you operate fairly.

“Staff on sick leave or who are self-isolating cannot be furloughed, although could be once they return; staff who are shielding due to Government guidance can be furloughed and are likely to be prime candidates if they cannot work from home. “You may wish to ask for volunteers (those having to care for children or other relatives may be particularly attractive); note that staff cannot demand to be furloughed, as it’s ultimately a decision for you. “If you need to make a selection, you should use a similar selection process as you would for redundancy, and laws on equality and discrimination will apply to this process. “If you are going to furlough 20 or more staff, you will need to follow a specific consultation process. “Bear in mind that if staff refuse to furlough and are made redundant instead, they may be able to bring an unfair dismissal claim against you if you do not follow a proper process.”

What is furlough? The word “furlough” generally means temporary leave of absence from work. In the current scenario, furlough is a claim for your employees’ wages through the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. The scheme is to help you if you cannot maintain your current workforce because your operations have been severely affected by coronavirus. Employers can furlough employees and apply for a grant that covers 80 percent of their usual monthly wage costs, up to £2,500 a month, plus the associated Employer National Insurance contributions and pension contributions on that subsidised furlough pay. The scheme is temporarily and in place for three months starting from March 1, 2020.

Who can claim? You must have: created and started a PAYE payroll scheme on or before February 28, 2020

enrolled for PAYE online – this can take up to 10 days

a UK bank account Any entity with a UK payroll can apply, including businesses, charities, recruitment agencies and public authorities.

Can you rotate staff on furlough?

What is furlough?

Who can claim?