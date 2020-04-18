Furlough deadline UK: When is deadline to furlough staff?

COVID-19 has lead to the biggest ever economic intervention in an attempt to save jobs, businesses and livelihoods in the UK. When is the deadline to furlough staff?

If your business cannot maintain your current workforce because your operations have been severely affected by coronavirus, you can furlough employees and apply for a grant that covers 80 percent of their usual monthly wage costs, up to £2,500 a month. The Job Retention Scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month, is in place for three months, and is subject to be extended if necessary.

When is the deadline to furlough staff? As the scheme is ongoing, there is no apparent deadline for when you need to furlough staff by, or at least one has not been announced by the Chancellor. Lockdown restrictions are unlikely to be lifted in the near future, meaning the scheme will still be essential for many businesses and could be extended. Although the Government has not outlined its plans for when the spread of coronavirus has slowed and it is safe to resume life as normal, it is likely it will be a slow, staggering return.

Not all businesses will reopen at the same time and some industries may be held back by damaged supply chains and loss of consumer confidence. Your employer will notify you if you have been put on furlough and will notify HMRC for you. The scheme has been brought in to prevent redundancies and protect businesses so that people have jobs to return to once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. The Chancellor’s aim is to ensure people do not lose their jobs while the coronavirus wreaks havoc on businesses and the economy.

In order to qualify to receive the money, employees should not work for the employer that furloughed them once classified as furloughed. That means if your staff is still doing work for your business, you cannot receive support from the Government through the furlough scheme. You can only be furloughed if you began working for your employer after February 28. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy says: “To qualify for this scheme, you should not undertake work for them [your employer] while you are furloughed.

“This will allow your employer to claim a grant of up to 80 percent of your wage for all employment costs, up to a cap of £2,500 per month. “You will remain employed while furloughed. Your employer could choose to fund the differences between this payment and your salary, but does not have to. “If your salary is reduced as a result of these changes, you may be eligible for support through the welfare system, including Universal Credit. “We intend for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to run for at least three months from 1 March 2020, but will extend if necessary.”

Prior to the lockdown, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found 27 percent of 3,642 businesses surveyed between March 9 and March 22 said they were reducing staff levels in the short-term. It also revealed 45 percent of businesses reported “lower than expected” revenues during the two-week period in March, as the virus continued to hammer the UK economy. The figures also show more than half of all firms importing or exporting goods saw trade impacted by the pandemic. The ONS said 57 percent of importers reported trade had been affected, while 59 percent of exporters faced a hit from the virus. Figures from the British Chambers of Commerce, which were taken between March 25 and March 27, revealed 44 percent of firms planned to furlough at least half of their workforce.

