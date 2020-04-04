Furlough loophole: Government issues update on Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

FURLOUGH is a word that many employees in the UK will be hearing more of in the coming weeks. The government has put a Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in place which encourages employers to put their staff into furloughed positions. However, a glaring loophole has been discovered in the government’s guidance.

Rishi Sunak recently laid out the plans for supporting workers as coronavirus wreaked havoc on their incomes. Through this scheme, workers should get up to 80 percent of their wages paid with support from the state. This should guarantee that many people receive up to £2,500 a month in income but some workers have had trouble with their eligibility.

Several people have highlighted that a loophole exists in the current guidance which can result in some workers not gaining access to the support. The government website details that “Any UK employer with a UK bank account will be able to claim, but you must have been on your employer’s PAYE payroll on 28 February 2020. “You can be on any type of contract, including a zero-hour contract or a temporary contract. “This scheme does not apply if you are self-employed or to any income from self-employment.”

The rules around furlough have proven to be contentious for employers who themselves are also struggling. Some may be hesitant to get on board with the new schemes but money expert Martin Lewis has implored businesses across the UK to embrace them. As he tweeted: “A plea to all UK employers. If people can’t work for any reason – furlough em. It’s not cheating the system, it’s upholding it…” He went on to confirm that if an employee leaves a job after 28 February, their old employer can rehire them to place them in furlough. This was confirmed to Martin by the treasury but on the first of April he revealed that many employers are unconvinced: “Many employers, understandably, are saying as this isn’t in official guidance they can’t do this.”

This state of affairs will likely cause additional stress for employees who are already worried about their income as it is. It will likely be hugely relieving for people if the state and private sector could come to a clear agreement on the scheme’s rules. Thankfully, the government has provided some clarity on this. A government spokesperson provided the following statement to The Express: “The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is aimed at those who would otherwise be unemployed as a result of coronavirus.

“It allows for those who were on the payroll of a company on 28 February but subsequently left to be put back on payroll and furloughed. “Decisions around whether to offer to furlough someone are down to the individual company.” While the actual rule or loophole hasn’t been closed or removed, clarity has been provided on where employers stand. Should employees be refused furlough under the aforementioned circumstances, they may now be able to push their claim with more confidence.