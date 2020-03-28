Furlough: New guidance on how pensions contributions will be made during coronavirus leave

FURLOUGH leave is something which many employees will be placed on as the UK struggles with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, new guidance has been released by the government, concerning pension contributions.

Many employees may be getting furlough leave, following the Government’s announcement of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Under this scheme, the employer will receive a grant of up to 80 percent of an employee’s regular wage up to a cap of £2,500 per month.

Today, new guidance on the scheme has been published, revealing that this grant is now in addition to the associated Employer National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolment employer pension contributions on that subsidised wage. It means that businesses will be able to claim grants under this scheme, which includes minimum employer auto-enrolment contributions, and employer National Insurance. As such, the move offers businesses support without needing to suspend auto-enrolment and avoids negatively impacting on individuals’ financial future. HM Treasury today said that the move could save businesses an additional £300 a month for each employee under the scheme.

From April 6, 2019, for eligible jobholders in auto-enrolment, employers have been required to pay a minimum amount of 3.0 percent on qualifying earnings as a contribution to the employee’s workplace pension scheme. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP said: “Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve made it clear that hard-working employers and employees should not have to suffer hardship unnecessarily. “Our Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme supports workers and businesses up and down the UK – and today we’re strengthening it because we will do whatever it takes to support jobs.” Furthermore, new guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which has been published by the government has also confirmed that those made redundant after February 28 can be reemployed and placed on furlough. Those on furlough will also be permitted to volunteer – such as to help the NHS under the new scheme – without risking their pay.

Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon said: “We warmly welcome confirmation that the grants businesses can claim for furloughed employees will include an allowance for the three percent minimum employer auto-enrolment contributions, as well as employer NI liabilities on up to £2,500 a month. “This will alleviate any pressure to suspend auto-enrolment contributions which even for a short period might have undermined the huge success of auto-enrolment to date. “Importantly, it also avoids affecting individuals’ longer term finances. “Individuals will be expected to pay their minimum contributions from ongoing pay and while they can opt out, this would mean losing valuable employer contributions.”

Mr Cameron continued: “While employers paying above the minimum will not be able to claim back these additional amounts, including the auto-enrolment minimum in job retention grants is a very welcome demonstration of the importance the Government places on ongoing retirement savings.” Meanwhile the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association also said they welcomed the move. Lizzy Holliday, Head of DC, Master Trusts and Lifetime Savings at the PLSA, said: “Wage subsidies to assist with the costs of employment are the best way to support businesses and employees, without negatively impacting on individuals’ financial future when we have come through this crisis. “Under exceptionally challenging circumstances, savers can be reassured that employers are being supported to continue to contribute to their pension and that pension schemes across the UK are putting in measures focused on supporting savers and paying pensions during this difficult time.”