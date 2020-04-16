Furlough pronunciation: How to pronounce furlough

FURLOUGH is an option many employees have taken in the UK to keep earning during the coronavirus pandemic. But many people have been confused about what furlough actually is, and how to pronounce it.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the arrival of a number of financial relief measures in March. The initiatives are intended to help keep businesses and employees earning during the coronavirus pandemic. One such measure is the coronavirus job retention scheme, which sees employees furloughed.

What is furlough? Furlough has been introduced by the Government during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new coronavirus job retention scheme, employees can be furloughed by their employer. Under the scheme, the Government will pay out part of an employee’s salary during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government will pay up to 80 percent of the salaries of claimants, to a maximum of £2,500 per month. The scheme is intended to help those who may have otherwise lost their jobs as businesses struggle with the current financial climate. Under the scheme, a furloughed worker will remain on the company’s payroll. However, while they are furloughed they are not allowed to work on behalf of the company.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme will be in place for three months, but it could be extended depending on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. All UK employers are eligible to make a claim to the scheme. Announcing the scheme in March, Mr Sunak said: “Any employer in the country – small or large, charitable or non-profit – will be eligible for the scheme. “Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll, rather than being laid off.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month – that’s above the median income. “And, of course, employers can top up salaries further if they choose to.” Mr Sunak added the pay can be backdated if necessary. He said: “The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will cover the cost of wages backdated to March 1st and will be open initially for at least three months – and I will extend the scheme for longer if necessary.”

How do you pronounce furlough? Phonetically, furlough is pronounced ‘fuh-low’. According to Merriam-Webster, furlough is defined as “a temporary leave from work that is not paid and is often for a set period of time”. However, in the case of the UK coronavirus job retention scheme, employees will be paid by the Government.

