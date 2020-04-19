Furlough scheme extended: How long will furlough scheme last?

THE Government has announced an extension to the Job Retention Scheme, which allows employers to furlough their staff. How long will the furlough scheme last?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the extension of the Jobs Retention Scheme. The scheme, which allows firms to furlough employees with the Government paying cash grants of 80 percent of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500, was originally open for three months and backdated from March 1 to the end of May.

How long will furlough scheme last? The furlough scheme, officially known as the Job Retention Scheme has now been extended until the end of June. The scheme was originally designed to run for three months. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: “We’ve taken unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses through this period of uncertainty, including the UK-wide Job Retention Scheme. With the extension of the coronavirus lockdown measures yesterday, it is the right decision to extend the furlough scheme for a month to the end of June to provide clarity. “It is vital for people’s livelihoods that the UK economy gets up and running again when it is safe to do so, and I will continue to review the scheme so it is supporting our recovery.”

Businesses and unions have welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement. Trade bodies and business groups said the Government must now ensure the application scheme’s launch on Monday must be quick and easy, allowing for speedy access to the cash to pay staff. Unions said there would now be “no reason” for redundancies, but also called on ministers to ensure workers are protected longer-term during a recovery. The Confederation for British Industry (CBI) welcomed the salary subsidy extension after repeatedly warning that many firms could start to cut staff without one.

Speaking to the BBC, CBI boss Dame Carolyn Fairbairn said: “This extension means that firms will no longer be forced to issue redundancy notices over the next few to days to comply with 45-day consultation requirements, and can instead return to focusing on protecting jobs and their businesses. “It’s absolutely clear that these vital support systems must stay in place until it’s safe for people to return to work and we can begin to restart and revive our economy.” The Business Secretary Alok Sharma hosted the daily press conference this evening. He repeated the message lockdown measures will continue for at least another three weeks.

He said they need to see “a sustained and consistent” fall in infections and deaths before they can be changed. He added: “The worst thing we could do now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of the virus to hit the NHS and the British people.” The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has said that roughly 50 percent of UK firms are expected to use the job retention scheme. Around nine million workers are expected to be furloughed.

Although unemployment will rise markedly throughout the country, the scheme means the UK can expect to avoid the alarming level of job losses seen in the US. More than 22 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the last month. Mr Sunak said the furlough will remain under review and can be extended again if necessary. The scheme is currently expected to cost £10bn a month.

