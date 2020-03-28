Gabriel Martinelli outlines Arsenal aim once Premier League action resumes

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli says the club are still determined to reach the Champions League once action in the Premier League resumes following the coronavirus crisis

The Gunners sit ninth in the Premier League table but a run of three straight wins before football came to an abrupt halt has kept their slim hopes of returning to the top table of European football alive.

Club chiefs have committed to ensure the current season reaches a conclusion once action is able to continue.

Martinelli admits his side are facing an uphill task to achieve their pre-season ambition – but he says the club “deserves” to be playing at the highest level even after a tricky season.

The 18-year-old told UOL Esporte : “As long as we have a chance, let’s fight for that [Champions League] spot.

“Arsenal are a great team, very traditional, and playing in the Champions League is what the club deserves.

“We know how difficult it is to get there, but we will fight for the classification as long as the chances exist.”

Asked what his ideal end to the season would be, Martinelli replied: “First, that this crisis that we are experiencing may end in the best possible way. And the soonest too.

“The ideal end of the season would be playing and helping my teammates to bring Arsenal into the Champions League next season. That is our goal, but we know the difficulties.”

The teenager has burst onto the scene and played a major role after his summer switch from Ituano.

“Really, sometimes it is hard to believe that it all happened so fast,” he said.

“But I know it is real and that, at the same time, this is all a very big responsibility.

“I came to Arsenal knowing that I would need to win my space and, thank God, things are happening in a positive way for me.

“I think there is no secret, it is just a lot of dedication and effort on a daily basis, working with great desire, commitment and respect for my teammates.

“I play alongside big names in world football and draw inspiration from them in order to give my best on the field.”