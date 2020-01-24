Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin hints his books will have a different ending

While Game of Thrones was a huge hit for HBO, legions of vocal fans have spoken out against the final season, and now author George R.R. Martin has hinted his books will have a different ending.

Martin, 71, spoke to the German newspaper Welt, where he teased that the last two books of his A Song of Ice and Fire series will not have the same ending as the series.

‘People know an ending — but not the ending,’ Martin said, adding that he did not expect the HBO series would surpass him before he finished his novels.

Martin published the first book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, A Game of Thrones, in 1996, with A Clash of Kings following in 1998 and A Storm of Swords in 2000.

His output slowed considerably after that, with the fourth Game of Thrones book, A Feast For Crows, arriving in 2005 and the fifth book A Dance With Dragons arriving in 2011.

The series debuted in 2011 on HBO and it was an immediate hit, though, due to Martin’s slower pace, many had wondered if he would be able to finish the books before the show would come to an end.

Martin has already named the sixth and seventh books – The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring – but there is still no indication as to when either of those books will be published, but Martin insists he’s still is working on finishing both books.

‘I still continue what I’ve been doing for years: I still try to finish first the next book Winds Of Winter and then the follow-up novel A Dream Of Spring,’ Martin said.

‘These are the things that I focus on. Then we’ll see further,’ the author added.

The HBO series had essentially caught up to Martin’s books heading into the fourth season, as series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss met with the author, who gave them the ‘broad strokes’ of how he wanted the books to end.

With those broad strokes in play, Benioff and Weiss crafted the ending to their series, that was met with disdain by a vocal group of fans, many of whom felt the final season was too rushed.

There had been rumors that Thrones would end with an epic big-screen movie, but when asked if that still may happen, Martin said it was out of his hands.

‘At this point in time, it wouldn’t be for me to decide, because HBO controls the film rights for Game of Thrones,’ Martin said.

He added that Benioff and Weiss, ‘actually wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies.

While it was ‘seriously discussed’ about four or five years ago, HBO ultimately decided against it and that plan was scrapped.

‘The executives said: “We produce TV shows, we are not in the cinema business,”‘ Martin said.

HBO is also moving forward with a Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, a series set 300 years before the events of the books and the flagship show.