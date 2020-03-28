Game of Thrones: Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus and enters self-isolation

GAME OF THRONES actor Kristofer Hivju has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 – otherwise known as coronavirus – following the growing outbreak of the virus over the past few weeks. This announcement instantly prompted fans to reach out to the actor with their support.

Game of Thrones fans enjoyed seeing Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) over his time on the HBO show. He flew into popularity after seeing a spike in scenes from season five onwards. However, actor Kristofer has now announced he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly over the past few weeks, leaving many countries in lockdown. Kristofer made the announcement of his infection on his Instagram account this evening. Posting an image of himself and his wife, the actor wrote: “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. “We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

He went on to speak about other people in communities who are at higher risk of real danger from the disease. Kristofer continued: “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis. “So I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 metres distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.” With a rallying battle-cry against the virus, Kristofer concluded by adding: “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.

“Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community. “And especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.” Fans of the actor instantly began sending support to Kristofer, as one commented on his photo saying: “Fingers crossed you’ll make it through this like the Champions you are @khivju.” Another added: “I hope that you will get well soon And I also hope that your family is safe 2 Stay [strong].” (sic)

One fan joked about his character’s actions, saying: “You drank some Giant milk, you’re kissed by fire and you survived the White Walkers, so no doubt you’ll get well very soon.” Simply sending well-wishes, another fan posted: “I hope you and your family get well soon.” Kristofer was recently cast in Netflix’s production of The Witcher season two. However, today it was announced the show will be going into deep clean after someone on the crew contracted coronavirus.