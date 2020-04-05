Games with Gold April 2020 NEWS ahead of Microsoft update

Two of the new Games with Gold titles for April 2020 may have been revealed tonight. Xbox gamers have been noting that two titles have been popping up as free on Xbox Live Gold this week. And that could mean that they will be announced officially later today by Microsoft as part of Games with Gold.

Both Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary appear to be available to download right now if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

And that could mean they will be announced as part of the official GwG lineup going live on April 1.

This will be followed by more games on April 16, which don’t appear to have been revealed yet.

And it should also be noted that until Microsoft confirms it officially, this could prove to be a mistake.

For now, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero can be downloaded for free if you have an Xbox Live subscription.

The Enemy Within will be replaced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with a new title, followed by Half-Genie on the 16th.

Last year’s Games with Gold selection included The Technomancer and Outcast: Second Contact, which speaks to how random the selection can be.