Games with Gold April 2020 NEWS ahead of Microsoft update

PART of the Games with Gold April 2020 lineup may have been revealed ahead of Microsoft’s official announcement.
Two of the new Games with Gold titles for April 2020 may have been revealed tonight. Xbox gamers have been noting that two titles have been popping up as free on Xbox Live Gold this week. And that could mean that they will be announced officially later today by Microsoft as part of Games with Gold.
Both Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary appear to be available to download right now if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.
And that could mean they will be announced as part of the official GwG lineup going live on April 1.
This will be followed by more games on April 16, which don’t appear to have been revealed yet.
And it should also be noted that until Microsoft confirms it officially, this could prove to be a mistake.
For now, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero can be downloaded for free if you have an Xbox Live subscription.
The Enemy Within will be replaced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with a new title, followed by Half-Genie on the 16th.
Last year’s Games with Gold selection included The Technomancer and Outcast: Second Contact, which speaks to how random the selection can be.
Meanwhile, the classic titles supplied from the Xbox 360 included Star Wars Battlefront II and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2.
But while new Games with Gold titles will be going live later this week, Microsoft has confirmed that they are managing Xbox Live services.
With Coronavirus causing a mass lockdown, more and more people are using the internet to work from home and enjoy various forms of entertainment.
Needless to say, this could cause problems with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, PSN and Xbox Live.
In a statement to fans, Microsoft said that it is actively monitoring usage, and will continue to optimise Xbox Live for fans.
“We understand the important role gaming is playing right now to connect people and provide joy in these isolating and stressful times, and our teams are working diligently to ensure we can be there for our players,” reads a Microsoft statement.
“To that end, we are actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we’re optimising the service for our customers worldwide and accommodating for new growth and demand.
“While these are unprecedented times we are living in, I have no doubt that we’ll come through this experience stronger than ever.”
Game descriptions for Project Cars 2 and Fable Anniversary can be found below:
– “Project CARS 2 is the thrill of intense racing action in beautiful cars at stunning venues. Authentic and intuitive handling, truly dynamic weather, and a wealth of game modes delivers racing fun for everyone.”
– “With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all of the content from “The Lost Chapters,” make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike.”