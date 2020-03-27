Games with Gold April Free games latest: Good Xbox Live news ahead of 2020 reveal

Microsoft will reveal the Games with Gold April 2020 free games in the coming days and there’s some good news for fans ahead of the big reveal.

Xbox Games with Gold subscribers, it’s not long now until Major Nelson brings you the news you’re probably waiting for.

Another selection of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games are coming soon and you’ll be able to download them for nothing as part of your existing Xbox Live subscription.

We assume those reading this have an Xbox Live subscription, after all, it’s fairly essential if you want to play games online with your friends. In fact, some games require it.

For instance, Call of Duty Warzone is free, but you still need Xbox Live in order to play.

March’s selection of games was alright, but there’s no denying that despite offering more, Xbox’s offerings compared to PS Plus has been pretty dire since the turn of the new year.

So, with April in gamers sights, let’s hope Microsoft brings their A-game to help make all this self-isolation a bit more bearable.

As with any month, Xbox don’t signpost when they announced their free games selection. Although it does appear as though the Microsoft team have been generally waiting until the end of each month in recent months to announce their plans.

It used to be that Microsoft’s Major Nelson, the Director of Programming for Xbox Live, would unveil the new games on or around the 20th of the month.

But now, it’s closer to the last few days of the month.

And with only 6 days to go until the start of April, (and two days being the weekend) we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out when

Regardless of how late Xbox leave it, there are only six days left in the month, so it won’t be long before we learn what games are available throughout April.

However, ahead of the big announcements, there’s an excellent Xbox Live deal you can grab right now if your subscription is running low or set to lapse shortly.

So if you’re sub is about to lapse, now might be a perfect time to head over to ShopTo, who are selling a 12 month Xbox Live Gold subscription for £39.85.

That’s a 20% discount on the standard price of an Xbox Live 12 month subscription, which would normally cost £49.99.

As with every month, make sure you don’t overlook the existing selection of free Xbox Games with Gold titles, which are available to download right now.

Last week the mid-month changeover happened and it means there are three games ready and waiting to be downloaded and played on your Xbox.

At the time of writing, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero are available to download for free on your Xbox One.

Those of you feeling a little more nostalgic can also grab Sonic Generations. A decent enough family-friendly game which might be good for kids whilst they’re off from school.

And don’t forget, whilst this might be a Xbox 360 title, it will work on your Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility.

Unfortunately, you can’t download Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2anymore, as that has rotated out of the pool of free games

If you’re reading this and haven’t downloaded them yet, grab them now before you forget and miss out completely!