Games with Gold FREE download: Quadruple Xbox One bonus out now – HURRY

Xbox One fans have been given a fresh Games with Gold bonus for the weekend.

As a special weekend treat, Games With Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download another four titles for free.

The free Xbox One games include Codemasters’ excellent racing sim F1 2019, as well as dungeon-crawling action game Warhammer: Chaosbane.

That’s on top of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and Starlink Battle for Atlas.

If you want to take advantage of the free game downloads, then check out the Free Play Days section of the Xbox website.

F1 2019 and Warhammer: Chaosbane are available until the morning of April 20, while Starlink Battle for Atlas is free until April 22, and Borderlands until April 23.

If you want to continue playing after the trial ends, you can pick up the games at a reduced price for a limited time.

Borderlands is the cheapest of the bunch, costing just £12.49. That’s followed by F1 2019 at £13.74, Starlink Battle for Atlas for £17.49, and Warhammer for £21.19.