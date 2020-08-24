Garda probe under way after woman killed in assault at house in Clontarf

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene.
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are currently at the scene of a fatal assault which occurred this evening at a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf.
A woman – whose age is not known at this time – received fatal injuries in the incident.
Her body remains at the scene.
The scene is preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clontarf Garda Station.
Gardaí added that its investigations remain ongoing.
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now