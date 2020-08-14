Gardaí appeal for information about 35 year-old man whose body was found in Cork city yesterday

A 35 YEAR-OLD man who was found dead in Cork city yesterday morning has been named as Gary Dineen. He is originally from the north side of Cork city.

Gardaí are investigating after his body was found at Merchant’s Quay car park shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

A post-mortem was carried out and its results have been given to gardaí.

In an appeal tonight, gardaí are seeking information from anyone who was in the company of the deceased from last Saturday, 8 August.

They are also looking to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual in Merchant’s Quay car park and the surrounding area between last Saturday and yesterday.

And investigators have appealed to anyone who may have used Merchant’s Quay shopping centre car park and who may have noticed anything between those dates to come forward, particularly drivers with dash cam footage.

Gardaí are asking anyone with the above information to contact Bridewell garda station at 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.