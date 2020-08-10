Gardaí appeal for witnesses after a man in his 50s was killed in Tallaght hit-and-run overnight

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his late 50s died after being struck by a van in Tallaght, Co Dublin in this early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the Tymon Road North area.

Shortly before midnight, Gardaí received reports of shots being fired at a residence. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Following a further incident outside this residence, a man in his 50s was struck by a van which failed to remain at the scene.

The vehicle in question was later located by Gardaí at Tymonville Gardens; a man in his early 30s was arrested nearby. He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is currently underway.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, and are particularly interested in a dark-coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around this time.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including cash-cam footage) who were travelling in the Tymon Road North area late last night or in the early hours of this morning to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.