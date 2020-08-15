Gardaí investigate ‘racially motivated incident’ after young people filmed pushing woman into canal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a video that shows a group of young people pushing an Asian woman into the Royal Canal in Dublin.

The short video is widely circulating across social media today.

The footage, originally uploaded to two boys’ TikTok accounts, shows the woman telling the young boys they should not “racially discriminate”, implying that something racist was said off-camera.

Some of the boys then proceed to push the woman into the canal. In the brief clip, she is shocked and shouts when pushed. The boys laugh.

The original videos, and the two TikTok accounts that initially uploaded them, appear to have been deleted.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the woman involved said that she was not physically hurt as a result of the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they were investigating the incident and urged anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime to report the matter directly to them.

“An Garda Síochána takes hate crime seriously, and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process,” a spokesman said.